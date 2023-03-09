Digit joint implants market size to increase by USD 60.48 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing incidence of osteoarthritis - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digit joint implants market size is forecast to grow by USD 60.48 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis is one of the most common joint disorders which affects 10% of the global population. The prevalence of the condition is increasing with the expansion of the geriatric population. The significant rise in obesity cases is another major factor contributing to the increased prevalence of osteoarthritis. All these factors are expected to create significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digit Joint Implants Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global digit joint implants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 40% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly-skilled professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage are driving the growth of the digit joint implants market in North America.

Company Profiles

The digit joint implants market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Charms - The company offers digital joint implants called BioPro Modular Thumb Implant.

- The company offers digital joint implants called BioPro Modular Thumb Implant. EVOLUTIS SAS - The company manufactures orthopedic implants products such as Shoulder, Hand, and Hip.

- The company manufactures orthopedic implants products such as Shoulder, Hand, and Hip. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - The company offers digital joint implants such as knee, shoulder, hand, and hip technology.

- The company offers digital joint implants such as knee, shoulder, hand, and hip technology. KeriMedical SA - The company offers digital joint implants such as Integra Dermal Regeneration template and CSF shunt therapy.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, the growing number of hand and foot injuries, and rising initiatives and awareness of digit joint implants. However, complications associated with the use of digit joint implants will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into MCP and PIP joint implants, trapeziometacarpal joint implants, toe implants, and others.

By type, the market is segmented into foot and hands.

What are the key data covered in this digit joint implants market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digit joint implants market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digit joint implants market vendors.

Digit Joint Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 60.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3S Ortho, Acumed LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., BioPro Inc., Charms, EVOLUTIS SAS, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., KeriMedical SA, Lepine Group, Loci Orthopaedics Ltd., MatOrtho Ltd., Ortotech ApS, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Orthopaedic Implant Co., Willis Knighton Health System, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., BEZNOSKA Sro, Johnson and Johnson, and Vilex LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digit joint implants market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digit joint implants market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 MCP and PIP joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on MCP and PIP joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on MCP and PIP joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on MCP and PIP joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on MCP and PIP joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Toe implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Toe implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Toe implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Toe implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Toe implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Foot - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Foot - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Foot - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Foot - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Foot - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Hands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Hands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Hands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Hands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3S Ortho

Exhibit 115: 3S Ortho - Overview



Exhibit 116: 3S Ortho - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: 3S Ortho - Key offerings

12.4 Acumed LLC

Exhibit 118: Acumed LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Acumed LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Acumed LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 121: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 BioPro Inc.

Exhibit 124: BioPro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: BioPro Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: BioPro Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 EVOLUTIS SAS

Exhibit 127: EVOLUTIS SAS - Overview



Exhibit 128: EVOLUTIS SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: EVOLUTIS SAS - Key offerings

12.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 130: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.10 KeriMedical SA

Exhibit 140: KeriMedical SA - Overview



Exhibit 141: KeriMedical SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: KeriMedical SA - Key offerings

12.11 Lepine Group

Exhibit 143: Lepine Group - Overview



Exhibit 144: Lepine Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Lepine Group - Key offerings

12.12 Loci Orthopaedics Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Ortotech ApS

Exhibit 149: Ortotech ApS - Overview



Exhibit 150: Ortotech ApS - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Ortotech ApS - Key offerings

12.14 Skeletal Dynamics LLC

Exhibit 152: Skeletal Dynamics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 153: Skeletal Dynamics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Skeletal Dynamics LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 155: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Teijin Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 163: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

