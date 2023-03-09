Digit joint implants market size to increase by USD 60.48 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing incidence of osteoarthritis - Technavio

Mar 09, 2023, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digit joint implants market size is forecast to grow by USD 60.48 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis is one of the most common joint disorders which affects 10% of the global population. The prevalence of the condition is increasing with the expansion of the geriatric population. The significant rise in obesity cases is another major factor contributing to the increased prevalence of osteoarthritis. All these factors are expected to create significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Regional Analysis
By region, the global digit joint implants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 40% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly-skilled professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage are driving the growth of the digit joint implants market in North America.
Company Profiles
The digit joint implants market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Charms - The company offers digital joint implants called BioPro Modular Thumb Implant.
- EVOLUTIS SAS - The company manufactures orthopedic implants products such as Shoulder, Hand, and Hip.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - The company offers digital joint implants such as knee, shoulder, hand, and hip technology.
- KeriMedical SA - The company offers digital joint implants such as Integra Dermal Regeneration template and CSF shunt therapy.
Market Dynamics
The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, the growing number of hand and foot injuries, and rising initiatives and awareness of digit joint implants. However, complications associated with the use of digit joint implants will hinder the growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is segmented into MCP and PIP joint implants, trapeziometacarpal joint implants, toe implants, and others.
- By type, the market is segmented into foot and hands.
Related Reports:
- The orthopedic soft tissue repair devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,633.11 million. The rising geriatric population across the globe is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of availability of skilled personnel for use of orthopedic soft tissue repair devices may impede the market growth.
- The orthopedic device market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12.11 billion. The increase in the target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as rising product recall by the vendors may impede the market growth.
What are the key data covered in this digit joint implants market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the digit joint implants market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digit joint implants market vendors.
|
Digit Joint Implants Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
160
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 60.48 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.26
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3S Ortho, Acumed LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., BioPro Inc., Charms, EVOLUTIS SAS, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., KeriMedical SA, Lepine Group, Loci Orthopaedics Ltd., MatOrtho Ltd., Ortotech ApS, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Orthopaedic Implant Co., Willis Knighton Health System, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., BEZNOSKA Sro, Johnson and Johnson, and Vilex LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global digit joint implants market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digit joint implants market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 MCP and PIP joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on MCP and PIP joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on MCP and PIP joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on MCP and PIP joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on MCP and PIP joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Toe implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Toe implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Toe implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Toe implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Toe implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Foot - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Foot - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Foot - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Foot - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Foot - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Hands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Hands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Hands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Hands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Hands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3S Ortho
- Exhibit 115: 3S Ortho - Overview
- Exhibit 116: 3S Ortho - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: 3S Ortho - Key offerings
- 12.4 Acumed LLC
- Exhibit 118: Acumed LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Acumed LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Acumed LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Anika Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 BioPro Inc.
- Exhibit 124: BioPro Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: BioPro Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: BioPro Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 EVOLUTIS SAS
- Exhibit 127: EVOLUTIS SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 128: EVOLUTIS SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: EVOLUTIS SAS - Key offerings
- 12.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 130: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.10 KeriMedical SA
- Exhibit 140: KeriMedical SA - Overview
- Exhibit 141: KeriMedical SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: KeriMedical SA - Key offerings
- 12.11 Lepine Group
- Exhibit 143: Lepine Group - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Lepine Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Lepine Group - Key offerings
- 12.12 Loci Orthopaedics Ltd.
- Exhibit 146: Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Loci Orthopaedics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Ortotech ApS
- Exhibit 149: Ortotech ApS - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Ortotech ApS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Ortotech ApS - Key offerings
- 12.14 Skeletal Dynamics LLC
- Exhibit 152: Skeletal Dynamics LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Skeletal Dynamics LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Skeletal Dynamics LLC - Key offerings
- 12.15 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 155: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Stryker Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Teijin Ltd.
- Exhibit 160: Teijin Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Teijin Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 163: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 166: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 173: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations
