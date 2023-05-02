Digit7 CEO Chithrai Mani Honored with Gold Stevie Award in 2023 American Business Awards

Chithrai Mani recognized for management achievements in software and retail sectors

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digit7, a top innovator in frictionless and autonomous retail technology as well as other AI-driven automation products, today announced that CEO Chithrai Mani took home top honors as the recipient of a gold Stevie Award for the Achievement in Management – Computer Software category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. Mani also received a bronze Stevie in the program's Achievement in Management – Retail category.

As the country's premier business awards program, the American Business Awards are nicknamed the Stevie Award for the Greek word meaning "crowned." More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's award winners. Nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.

The accolades in management achievements underscore Mani's leadership surrounding Digit7's technical advancements in the retail industry as well as its fast-paced growth throughout the United States, including the launch of the company's AI-driven innovations that seek to bring new levels of efficiency to numerous additional industries, including hospitality.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

The awards are set to be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. More information is available at www.stevieawards.com/aba.

About Digit7

Digit7 is a leading innovator that offers a portfolio of advanced retail technology products from frictionless and autonomous technologies as well as advanced AI-driven retail management platforms and warehouse automation systems. By greatly streamlining the overall customer experience and bringing unmatched levels of efficiencies, the company offers a proven ROI and helps solve some of today's most pressing business challenges. Based in Richardson, Texas, Digit7 holds more than 25 patents spanning its DigitSquare, DigitMart, DigitKart, DigitRobo and DigitSnap products. Visit www.digit7.ai.

