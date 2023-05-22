Digit7 Named a Most Innovative Tech Startup of the Year

News provided by

The Digit7

22 May, 2023, 07:05 ET

Company to showcase AI-powered products at Seamless Middle East 2023

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digit7, a top innovator in frictionless shopping as well as other AI-driven automation products, today announced it was honored in this year's 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

Taking home a prestigious Stevie award in the Most Innovative Tech Startup of the Year – Software category, the company was awarded a bronze for its advanced innovations focused on frictionless shopping experiences that translate into increased revenues and customer loyalty. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 21 years.

"The 10th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year's winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 27 June."

"We are honored to receive this recognition that underscores Digit7's commitment to answering the needs of today's retailers via highly advanced yet cost-effective innovations in frictionless shopping," said Chithrai Mani, CEO at Digit7. "This Stevie Award is a reflection of the deep knowledge and expertise of the technical teams at Digit7 who have so quickly brought to market innovations such as DigitMart, DigitKart, DigitSquare, DigitSnap and DigitRobo."

Seamless Middle East 2023
The award-winning startup is set to highlight its products May 23-24 during Seamless Middle East 2023 in booth #S44e at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Seamless serves as one of the world's top meeting places for the brightest and most innovative minds across the payments, fintech, banking, retail, e-commerce, digital marketing, home delivery, cards and identity industries. To connect with Digit7 at the event, click here.

About Digit7

Digit7 is a leading innovator that offers a portfolio of advanced frictionless shopping products as well as advanced AI-driven retail management platforms and warehouse automation systems. By greatly streamlining the overall customer experience and bringing unmatched levels of efficiencies, the company offers a proven ROI and helps solve some of today's most pressing business challenges. Founded in 2019 and based in Dallas, Texas, Digit7 holds more than 25 patents spanning its DigitSquare, DigitMart, DigitKart, DigitRobo and DigitSnap products. Visit www.digit7.ai.

SOURCE The Digit7

