Digit7 Receives Gold Globee Award for Startup Achievement of the Year in Artificial Intelligence

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digit7, a top innovator in frictionless and autonomous retail technology as well as other AI-driven automation products, today announced it was honored with a gold Globee Award in the 19th annual Globee Awards for Information Technology.

Recognized in the Startup Achievement of the Year – Artificial Intelligence category, Digit7's win recognizes the company's AI-based innovations within its portfolio of products designed to bring new levels of efficiency and business enablement for sectors such as retail, convenience and hotels.

Leveraging next-generation technologies such as machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing, Digit7 has developed cutting-edge digital solutions that empower retailers to greatly streamline their processes. By doing so, Digit7 enables increased cost savings and enhanced customer satisfaction.

"Through our focus on offering unmatched technologies that reliability and consistently position retail organizations to meet their specific goals, Digit7 stands out among both C-level executives and engineering," said Chithrai Mani, CEO of Digit7. "It's an honor to win this gold Globee, as it's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our R&D team as well as the entire Digit7 family. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and offering cost-effective AI-based offerings."

The company is set to showcase its products at the Retail Innovations Conference & Expo June 14-15 at Chicago's McCormick Place in Booth 1604. To request a meeting with a Digit7 representative, click here.

About Digit7

Digit7 is a leading innovator that offers a portfolio of advanced frictionless shopping products as well as advanced AI-driven retail management platforms and warehouse automation systems. By greatly streamlining the overall customer experience and bringing unmatched levels of efficiencies, the company offers a proven ROI and helps solve some of today's most pressing business challenges. Founded in 2019 and based in Dallas, Texas, Digit7 holds more than 25 patents spanning its DigitSquare, DigitMart, DigitKart and DigitRobo products. Visit www.digit7.ai.

