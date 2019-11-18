Digital Accessibility Provider AudioEye in the Top 100 of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America On Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), AudioEye an industry-leading software solution delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance to small businesses and the enterprise, has today been announced as the 83rd fastest growing company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 .

AudioEye was chosen based on percentage fiscal year growth during the period of 2015 to 2018, which was measured by Deloitte as 1,570 percent. Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ winners achieved a median growth of 439 percent.

In addition to the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™ award recognition, some of AudioEye's notable growth milestones in 2019 include:

Rapid expansion of digital channel partners to bring accessibility to industry verticals including the hospitality and service, automotive, and fashion, among others.

Launch of AudioEye Digital Marketplace, including new patented solutions AudioEye Free and AudioEye Pro, that join market leading AudioEye Managed offering a suite of digital accessibility solutions for all price points.

Increasing adoption of the AudioEye Managed solution among prominent new customers from the technology, fashion, retail, and hospitality space, among others.

Investments in platform capabilities to provide simple and easy tools to evaluate, remediate, and manage accessibility directly on a website without the need to re-architect or recode.

AudioEye recently announced its third quarter 2019 earnings, revealing a fifteenth consecutive quarter of record revenue, and a doubling in its overall customer count. The company is confident in impactful growth and strong performance in the coming quarters.

Sean Bradley, CEO and Co-Founder of AudioEye states: "We are delighted to be recognized by Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™, and consider this a huge achievement for AudioEye. This recognition illustrates that our dedication to accessibility combined with our innovative machine-learning technology has inspired others and is transforming lives. We are committed to continuing on this path of advancement and breakthrough research and development in order to bring accessibility to all."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

AudioEye is an industry-leading software solution delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Uber, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers Machine Learning/AI-driven accessibility without fundamental changes to site architecture. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com .

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

