Digital Adoption Institute Launches with Free Scholarships to Fuel the Reskilling Revolution

SAN FRANSICO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe , the leading digital adoption platform and one of the fastest-growing software companies globally, is unveiling for the first time its Digital Adoption Institute to the public and launching a scholarship to give furloughed and unemployed the opportunity to upskill in digital adoption.

As organizations begin to implement solutions to support and scale their digital transformation efforts, DAP management is becoming a profession, with organizations looking to hire employees with specific experience and skills. WalkMe empowers individuals to grow their career and become subject matter experts in digital adoption for enterprises worldwide.

Now is the time not only to celebrate these professionals, but also invest in the growth of this profession - starting with the launch of the DAP Institute.

Until now, WalkMe has offered its customers courses in digital adoption, but in light of COVID-19 and the need for upskilling and reskilling growing across the globe, WalkMe is making its courses available to the public. With three certified courses that cover different aspects of digital adoption from the technical, to the tactical, to the strategic, the Digital Adoption Institute was built to empower a generation of digital adoption professions who take organizations and society further into the future, faster.

The Digital Adoption Institute was established by WalkMe with the mandate of advancing the profession of digital adoption through vocational certifications, executive education, and field research. "WalkMe is proud to be taking a leadership position in the reskilling revolution," says Rafael Sweary, President & Co-Founder of WalkMe, "The Digital Adoption Institute provides structured learning opportunities that can build skillsets and equip individuals with the tools they need to tackle new challenges as they arise."

The Digital Adoption Institute offers three certifications, each focused on distinct experiences in the digital adoption space - one focused on building digital adoption solutions, one for managing digital adoption projects, and one for leading digital adoption programs:

Technical Digital Adoption - Focused on the expertise of building digital adoption solutions, the technical track focuses on leading clients through building and managing digital adoption solutions that achieve specific business goals.

Tactical Digital Adoption - Focused on how to manage digital adoption projects, the tactical track focuses on leading cross-functional teams through designing, building and managing digital adoption solutions over time.

Strategic Digital Adoption - Focused on the tools needed to lead digital adoption programs, the strategic track details how to design and manage a digital adoption program that governs how your organization puts technology to work at scale.

"With the Digital Adoption Institute, it was so refreshing to be part of a cohort and learn alongside other professionals. The certification program helped me recognize solutions to make a huge impact on current strategic learning initiatives at T-Mobile," says Steffaney Zohrabyan, Senior Technology Learning Programs Designer at T-Mobile, a recipient of the DAP institute scholarship for the DAI Solution Engineer certification

Scholarship

A key tenet of the Institute's mandate is service through scholarships and fellowships for individuals, and collaborations with educators, academic institutions, and the public sector. The scholarship is focused on activating technology to help organizations and communities overcome challenges (including those of COVID-19) by designing and implementing digital adoption solutions that make a difference now. This is not restricted to only organizations that directly provide community relief. Business continuity is crucial to rebounding the global economy, and projects helping organizations internally adapt to the challenges of WFH are eligible.

