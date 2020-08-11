Digital Adoption Professionals In High Demand Even As Global Unemployment Continues to Soar

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe , the leading digital adoption platform and one of the fastest growing companies globally, is laying witness to the growing Digital Adoption profession that has become a business-critical position in the new digital-by-default world. As a part of this growing momentum, WalkMe gathered 600 DAP Professionals to Elevate, the largest gathering of DAP Professionals to date, to enable and empower DAP Professionals to drive change in the Next Normal .

With unemployment rates at an all time high, and as companies become more dependent on digital technology, digital based positions are emerging in the market and reskilling has become a prominent focus in the economy. As companies turn to SaaS to drive their businesses, the digital adoption skillset has emerged as one that understands how to advance organizations from tech-equipped to tech-empowered. DAP Professionals know how to take organizations and society further into the future, faster.

"WalkMe has created a completely new career path for me - elevating my position within my organization and opening up the opportunity for growth," said Jake Soltysik, Digital Adoption Manager at Veolia, a transnational utility management provider. "In my role as a Digital Adoption Manager, not only am I serving a critical function within my company but also working to create a category alongside WalkMe."

At the DAP Professionals event, speakers from notable companies such as Hitachi Vantara, Syneos Health, and Veolia, and DAP Professionals from companies such as Abbvie, T-Mobile and Sage came together to share insights on implementing digital adoption across the organization and celebrate how digital adoption has transformed their careers. In addition, DAP Professionals from around the world shared at the event and on social media compelling messages of how digital adoption transformed their careers, allowing them to impact and bring about real change for their workplace.

In light of COVID-19, when all businesses at once were dependent on digital and remote workforces, business leaders turned to their DAP Professionals to ensure business continuity in their organization. As WalkMe witnessed an upsurge in the digital adoption market, a 300% increase in market penetration according to a leading industry analyst firm, so did the demand for the digital adoption skillset increase. DAP Professionals have become mission critical to helping organizations assimilate to the Next Normal, as witnessed during WalkMe Elevate.

"WalkMe is proud to lead this growing market because of the critical role that digital adoption plays in our digital-first economy," said Rafael Sweary, President and Co-Founder of WalkMe. "As the market develops, here at WalkMe we know that by pioneering and leading such an important solution, we have the responsibility to continue to drive innovation forward and accelerate the scope of digital adoption to ensure lasting business change, and creating a new profession plays an essential role in this."

