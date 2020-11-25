Digital Advertisement Market to Reach US$ 626 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 7.7%|UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the digital advertisement market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The digital advertisement market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Furthermore, this innovative report makes use of SWOT, and Porter's Five Forces analyses to get a closer outlook on the digital advertisement market. Furthermore, the digital advertisement market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the digital advertisement market at the global and regional levels. Global Digital Advertisement Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021-2026 to reach US$ 626 billion by 2026.

Market Overview

Digital advertising has gone from an uncertain bet to serving as the primary platform for most organizations' marketing. Across the globe, digital advertising continues to significantly grow year over year on an annual revenue basis, with total spending reaching over US$ 300 billion in 2020, as per UnivDatos analysis. Digital advertisement has become an indispensable tool for publishers, ad tech vendors, ad agencies, and brands to develop their corporate strategy, product plans, for sales and planning.

According to recent studies, it is found companies spent on the digital advertisement has been increasing constantly over the traditional advertisement. This will become a crucial inversion of how advertisers collect their resources, and the rise of interest in digital media while platforms are aiming at consumers' attention. According to other similar research, such a tendency for digital ads will become only more evident with the coming future. For instance, by 2023, digital advertising will take about two-thirds of whole advertising spending.

Covid-19 Impact

According to the WPP-owned media buying firm, GroupM, not taking into account online advertisements sold by old media outlets such as broadcasters or news publishers, digital marketing is expected to be half of the global advertising industry's US$ 530 billion in 2020.

The mandatory lockdown imposed by several countries across the world to contain the spread of Coronavirus spread. This lockdown changed many things including, the way people work, communicate, spend their time, among others. During this difficult time companies are looking for less pricey alternatives to traditional methods of marketing to lure customers, digital advertising offers all such benefits to companies, what they are looking for during coronavirus quarantine.

Global Digital Advertisement Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By AD Format, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Search Advertising

Banner Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Video Advertising

Classifieds

Search Advertising dominated the ad format segment of the global digital advertisement market and will grow at 6.65% CAGR to reach US$ 253 billion by the year 2026.

By Programming Type, the market is primarily segmented into

Programmatic

Non-Programmatic

Amongst programming type, programmatic accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 7.97% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. In 2019, programmatic segment generated a revenue of US$ 263 billion.

By Platform, the market is primarily studied into

Desktop

Mobile

In 2019, Mobile segment dominated the digital advertisement market with nearly 60% of the market share and it is anticipated by 2026, the segment will garner US$ 391 billion of the market.

By Industry, the market is primarily fragmented into

Retail

Automotive

Financial Services

Telecom

CPG Industry

Travel

Others

In 2019, Retail Industry dominated the global digital advertisement market with almost 22% of the market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.33% over the analyzed period.

Digital Advertisement Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( the United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World ( Brazil , South Africa , and other countries)

Based on the estimation, North America dominated the digital advertisement market with almost 42% of the market revenue in 2019. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 7.92% over the forecast period as the majority of people in this region are interacting and engaging themselves with the digital world through their smartphones.

The major players targeting the market includes

Apple Inc.

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Nokia

Sina

Facebook Inc.

Twitter

Tencent

Microsoft Corporation

Competitive Landscape

