Digital Advertisement Spending Market 2022-2026 | Decline in Offline Ad Spending to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital Advertisement Spending Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Display Ad



Search Ad



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses.

Digital Advertisement Spending Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital advertisement spending market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the evolution of programmatic advertisement buying as one of the prime reasons driving the digital advertisement spending market growth during the next few years.

Digital Advertisement Spending Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Dentsu Group Inc.

Epsilon Data Management LLC

InterActiveCorp

LinkedIn Corp.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SXM Media

TradeDoubler AB

Verizon Communications Inc.

Xaxis LLC

Yelp Inc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings.

Digital Advertisement Spending Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital advertisement spending market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital advertisement spending market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital advertisement spending market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital advertisement spending market vendors



Digital Advertisement Spending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.47% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 523.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.91 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Dentsu Group Inc., Epsilon Data Management LLC, InterActiveCorp, LinkedIn Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SXM Media, TradeDoubler AB, Verizon Communications Inc., Xaxis LLC, and Yelp Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Display ad - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Display ad - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Display ad - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Display ad - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Display ad - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Search ad - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Search ad - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Search ad - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Search ad - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Search ad - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Baidu Inc.

Exhibit 103: Baidu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Baidu Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Baidu Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Baidu Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Dentsu Group Inc.

Exhibit 107: Dentsu Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Dentsu Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Dentsu Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Dentsu Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Epsilon Data Management LLC

Exhibit 111: Epsilon Data Management LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Epsilon Data Management LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Epsilon Data Management LLC - Key offerings

10.8 InterActiveCorp

Exhibit 114: InterActiveCorp - Overview



Exhibit 115: InterActiveCorp - Business segments



Exhibit 116: InterActiveCorp - Key news



Exhibit 117: InterActiveCorp - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: InterActiveCorp - Segment focus

10.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

Exhibit 119: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 124: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 129: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 133: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

