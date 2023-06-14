Digital Advertising Alliance Honors Dan Jaffe and Carla Michelotti with Second Annual 'DAA Privacy Icon' Awards

Jaffe and Michelotti Recognized for Career-Long Leadership in Promoting Advertising Self-Regulation & Consumer Privacy

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) today announced former ANA Government Relations EVP Dan Jaffe and former Chief Legal, Government & Corporate Affairs Officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide Carla Michelotti will be the recipients of the second annual "DAA Privacy Icon" awards. The awards honor Jaffe and Michelotti for their career-long leadership in helping the advertising industry build effective self-regulatory programs and create robust standards for responsible data use.

"There are few individuals in the modern history of advertising who have had a greater impact on the growth and success of our industry's self-regulatory and privacy programs than Carla and Dan," said Lou Mastria, CIPP/US, CEO of the DAA. "From the executive offices of top agencies to the halls of Congress and the leadership bodies of our industry's trade organizations, Carla and Dan have been tireless advocates for the benefits of responsible advertising and the proactive standards that our industry should set for itself. We are pleased to recognize Carla and Dan and extend the deepest gratitude of the DAA for their efforts."

"It's a genuine honor to accept this award from the DAA, an organization whose history and mission played an important role in my own career," said Jaffe. "The ANA was one of the founding organizations for the DAA, and the DAA and ANA worked closely together for more than a decade to build, promote, and extend the DAA's self-regulatory program across the digital advertising industry. As Congress and state legislatures look to design appropriate regulatory safeguards for consumer privacy, I hope they will continue to look to successful self-regulatory models like the DAA to support and complement those efforts."

"I am so proud to be recognized by the growing, exciting, and yet evolving digital industry," said Michelotti. "The DAA represents the best of the industry, effectively advocating for integrity and industry self-regulation. The DAA has worked effectively to anticipate issues precipitated by technology. I applaud its work and those brands and companies that support DAA's efforts to advance responsible marketing. Digital advertising has given me wonderful lifetime career memories, I am greatly humbled and honored to be receiving this highest honor from the DAA. "

About Dan Jaffe

Dan Jaffe was the head of ANA's Government Relations office in Washington, D.C. for 36 years. Previously, Jaffe spent 11 years on House and Senate staff and was Committee Counsel to the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee after serving as Staff Director of its Consumer Subcommittee.

Prior to heading the ANA's Government Relations office, Jaffe was a principal leader in helping expand the First Amendment protection of advertising. He has also led constitutional scholars and advertising advocates in elevating the legal status of commercial speech and was a board member of the Digital Advertising Alliance, focusing on Internet privacy issues. Jaffe has been an energetic advocate of advertising rights on Capitol Hill, before the Federal Trade Commission, the Food and Drug Administration, the FCC, and in a wide range of public forums. Currently he is consulting for Venable LLP.

Jaffe received his master's degree from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs from Princeton University and earned his law degree from the University of California Berkeley School of Law. He also received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado College.

About Carla Michelotti

Carla Michelotti has a distinguished record of business leadership, providing strategic legal and corporate marketing expertise. She is internationally recognized for having had key roles in developing advocacy strategies and policies for the marcom industry regarding commercial free speech, privacy, food and beverage advertising, intellectual property, digital issues, advertising regulation, and self-regulation.

During her primary career, Michelotti was Executive Vice President, Chief Legal, Government & Corporate Affairs Officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide, working directly with many of the world's most valuable brands. In her 2.0 career, Carla now consults to help companies anticipate and mitigate regulatory issues.

Carla is a past Chairman of the AAF and is currently Chair of Government Affairs Committee of AAF; Self-Regulation VP of the International Advertising Association (IAA); and Vice-Chairman of the Marketing Committee of the U.S. Council for International Business. She sits on several boards including AAF, BBB National Programs, IAA, and International Council of Advertising Self-Regulators, as well as the boards of DePaul University, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and NW Indiana, Junior Achievement of Chicago, and The House of the Good Shepherd. Carla is honored to have received numerous distinctions and awards, including induction into the Advertising Hall of Fame and the Anti-Defamation League's Women of Achievement Award.

Carla is an active member of The Economic Club of Chicago and The Chicago Network and is an ABA and Illinois Bar Fellow. Michelotti has a BA in political science, a JD, and a Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree from DePaul University.

About the Digital Advertising Alliance

The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) is an independent not-for-profit organization which establishes and enforces responsible privacy practices for relevant digital advertising, while giving consumers information and control over the types of digital advertising they receive. The DAA runs the YourAdChoices, mobile AppChoices, PoliticalAds and PrivacyRights.info programs. Underlying the DAA's efforts are the DAA Self-Regulatory Principles, including updates to address changing technologies and business models around multi-site, mobile, and cross-device data. Compliance with the DAA Principles is independently enforced for all companies in digital advertising by BBB National Programs and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The DAA is managed by a consortium of the leading national advertising and marketing trade groups, including the 4A's; American Advertising Federation; ANA; Interactive Advertising Bureau; and Network Advertising Initiative, with the advice of BBB National Programs.

