Digital Advertising Alliance Presents 2026 'DAA Privacy Icon' Award To AAF'S Clark Rector

Rector Honored for Nearly Four Decades of Leadership in Advertising Self-Regulation, Consumer Privacy, and Industry Advocacy

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) today named Clark Rector, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs at the American Advertising Federation (AAF), as the recipient of the fifth annual "DAA Privacy Icon" award. Announced at the DAA Summit, this year's award recognizes Rector's nearly four decades of tireless advocacy on behalf of the advertising industry, from defending responsible data use to promoting common-sense privacy solutions for consumers, advancing effective self-regulatory programs, and educating lawmakers and regulators on the value of interest-based advertising.

Clark Rector

"Clark Rector is one of the most impactful voices in advertising policy in Washington and throughout the states, where his local and personal connections with advertising clubs and federations have helped us bring the DAA Principles to agencies and clients of all sizes, and we are delighted to formally recognize his longtime and meaningful contributions," said Lou Mastria, President and CEO of the DAA. "From Capitol Hill to state legislatures to the Federal Trade Commission, Clark has been a steady, principled advocate for a balanced approach to privacy regulation that protects consumers without undermining the ad-supported internet that millions of Americans rely on every day. The DAA is proud to honor Clark and grateful for everything he has done for the industry and for the self-regulatory framework we uphold for the industry."

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the DAA," Rector said. "The DAA's self-regulatory program has always represented the advertising industry at its best, and it continues to serve as the most effective nationwide standard for consumer protection in our space. The AAF is proud to have been a partner in that mission from the start, and I am privileged to be part of that effort. Advertising is not just a national industry, but a regional and local one, as well. This award belongs equally to the tens of thousands of AAF members in advertising clubs and federations across the country who take time from their own busy schedules to educate policymakers and their communities on the ways in which responsible advertising advances America's economy and ideals."

About Clark Rector

Clark Rector is Executive Vice President of Government Affairs at the American Advertising Federation, which he joined in 1988. In that role, he oversees and directs the lobbying efforts of the AAF's nationwide grassroots network of 35,000 advertising professionals organized across 150 local advertising clubs and federations. Together, Rector and the AAF's network have successfully supported the industry in Congress, in nearly every state, and in numerous cities and counties across the country.

As the AAF's chief public policy advocate, Rector regularly meets with members of Congress, federal regulators, and state and local officials to educate them about the advertising industry and represent its interests on legislative and regulatory matters. He has testified on behalf of the AAF before the U.S. Senate and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as numerous state legislatures and city governments.

In recent years, Rector has been a leading industry voice on federal and state data privacy legislation, advocating for a national standard that gives consumers meaningful protections while preserving marketers' ability to communicate responsibly with their audiences.

Prior to joining the AAF, Rector spent two years on Capitol Hill as a legislative assistant for Congressman Tom Luken of Ohio, and he also worked in local television in Austin, TX. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and holds a Master of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of Iowa.

About the Digital Advertising Alliance

The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) is an independent not-for-profit organization which establishes and enforces responsible privacy practices for relevant digital advertising, while giving consumers information and control over the types of digital advertising they receive. The DAA runs the YourAdChoices, mobile AppChoices and PoliticalAds programs. Underlying the DAA's efforts are the DAA Self-Regulatory Principles, including updates to address changing technologies and business models such as multi-site, mobile, and cross-device data. Compliance with the DAA Principles is independently enforced for all companies in digital advertising by BBB National Programs and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The DAA is managed by a consortium of the leading national advertising and marketing trade groups, including the 4As; American Advertising Federation; ANA; Interactive Advertising Bureau; and Network Advertising Initiative, with the advice of BBB National Programs.

Media Contact:

Andrew Weinstein

202-667-4967

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Advertising Alliance