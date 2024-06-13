Digital Advertising Alliance Recognizes Genie Barton and Lee Peeler as 'DAA Privacy Icons' for Leadership in Advertising Self-Reg and Accountability

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) today named Genie Barton and Lee Peeler with the 2024 "DAA Privacy Icon" award in recognition of their leadership in privacy self-regulation and accountability. While serving at the Council of Better Business Bureaus (now BBB National Programs), Barton and Peeler created and ran the Digital Advertising Accountability Program, which continues to serve as an independent enforcement program for self-regulation of the digital advertising industry.

"Effective self-regulatory programs need a trusted and independent process for enforcement, and Genie and Lee were the architects of those vital compliance efforts for digital advertising," said Lou Mastria, President and CEO of the DAA. "Genie and Lee put the 'teeth' in the DAA's enforcement process, and they played an equally valuable role by helping companies understand their obligations and correct any deficiencies, while releasing public reports on each investigation for full transparency."

"The Digital Advertising Accountability Program continues to serve as a testament to their hard work and the actions and engagement of the many companies who have supported those efforts," continued Mastria. "I'm delighted to recognize these two accountability innovators, privacy guardians, and industry leaders with this well-deserved honor."

"A career of giving consumers information and choices while building trust in digital advertising has been a career well-spent," said Barton. "It's been a privilege to work with leaders across both government and the advertising industry to ensure that the DAA Principles were not just words on paper but concrete actions enforced for hundreds of companies. I'm grateful to have contributed to these efforts, and I remain dedicated to supporting responsible practices in digital advertising. I am also proud of the DAA for continuing to develop cutting-edge principles and programs as technologies evolve at such a rapid pace."

"Over the last three decades, I've been lucky enough to work on both sides of the privacy protection arena, both on the regulator side at the FTC and in the private sector on self-regulation," said Peeler. "In each position, I saw how regulation and self-regulation can reinforce and support each other, when the private sector sets high standards, educates companies on how to comply with them, investigates potential concerns, and – when necessary – refers non-compliant companies to the appropriate regulator. I'm proud of the work we've accomplished together and delighted to accept this award, and I commend the leadership of the DAA for building on this strong foundation to address the ever-evolving challenges of today's data-driven marketplace."

The Digital Advertising Accountability Program launched by Barton and Peeler remains the foundation of the DAA's independent accountability efforts, along with a parallel program managed by the Association of National Advertisers.

About Genie Barton

Genie Barton has more than 30 years of experience in the private sector, federal government, and consumer protection spheres.

As Vice President of the Council of Better Business Bureaus (now BBB National Programs) from 2009 to 2016, Barton created and directed the Digital Advertising Accountability Program, the privacy compliance program for the DAA's Self-Regulatory Principles. Barton also served as President of the International Association of Better Business Bureau's Institute for Marketplace Trust from 2016 to 2018.

Barton is co-author of the International Chamber of Commerce guidance on creating self-regulatory digital advertising programs in developing countries, and she has worked closely with colleagues in Canada and the European Union on the creation of self-regulatory digital advertising enforcement programs.

Earlier in her career, Barton worked at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Office of Compliance of the US Congress, and US Department of Commerce. She was recruited from the FCC to serve as General Counsel and Vice President for Law and Policy at USTelecom, the Broadband Association, where she won a reduction in regulatory fees that saved USTelecom's members over $10 million in the first year.

Barton now runs Privacy Genie Consultancy, where she provides strategic advice to companies and investors looking for practical guidance on current and emerging regulatory, ethical, and business challenges in the digital world.

About Lee Peeler

Lee Peeler has a distinguished career marked by significant contributions to privacy and advertising self-regulation.

Peeler served as the president and CEO of the Advertising Self-Regulatory Council and as Executive Vice President of the Council of Better Business Bureaus from 2006 to 2019 and Executive Vice President of BBB National Programs from 2019 to 2020, following a 33-year career at the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Under his leadership, the ASRC and DAAP have executed more than 130 enforcement actions related to the DAA's Self-Regulatory Principles.

While at the FTC, Peeler served as the Deputy Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection and in a wide range of other roles. Among his accomplishments at the FTC, his division brought the FTC's very first online privacy policy deception case, he was the second staff member to oversee the implementation of the Federal Fair Credit Reporting Act, and he was part of a group preparing legislative recommendations based on the 1978 Report of the Privacy Protection Study Commission.

Peeler also participated in the FTC's groundbreaking Privacy and Tech Hearings in the 1990s, and he also helped shepherd the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act through Congress.

About the Digital Advertising Alliance

The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) is an independent not-for-profit organization which establishes and enforces responsible privacy practices for relevant digital advertising, while giving consumers information and control over the types of digital advertising they receive. The DAA runs the YourAdChoices, mobile AppChoices, PoliticalAds and PrivacyRights.info programs. Underlying the DAA's efforts are the DAA Self-Regulatory Principles, including updates to address changing technologies and business models around multi-site, mobile, and cross-device data. Compliance with the DAA Principles is independently enforced for all companies in digital advertising by BBB National Programs and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The DAA is managed by a consortium of the leading national advertising and marketing trade groups, including the 4A's; American Advertising Federation; ANA; Interactive Advertising Bureau; and Network Advertising Initiative, with the advice of BBB National Programs.

