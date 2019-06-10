NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Advertising Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary



Global Digital Advertising industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global Digital Advertising market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

- The digital advertising market (also known as online marketing, Internet advertising or web advertising) consists of revenues gained by any advertising activities performed by the means of the internet. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global digital advertising market had total revenues of $250.4bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% between 2014 and 2018.

- The mobile segment was the market's most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $168.3bn, equivalent to 67.2% of the market's overall value.

- Global digital advertising market growth has been fuelled by the development of internet infrastructure and increased ownership of smartphones, particularly in developing countries.



Scope

