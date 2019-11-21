Digital Advertising Performance Reporting Touches Down in Web App for Airport Media Programs

An airport-industry out of home (OOH) first in the U.S., Clear Channel's reporting web app, utilizing the latest in serverless architecture and multi-facility redundancy, allows airports access to pertinent advertising data 24 hours a day/7 days a week, 365 days a year. Secure access to standard monthly revenue, advertiser and payment reports will be available in the initial deployment. Other reports such as occupancy; rate attainment; and sales and operations activities will be made available on the app in later phases. The app will also archive historical data for access by approved airport personnel when and where they want it.

Clear Channel Airports' partners, including; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) are on-line now with the web app with additional markets in the pipeline. The app is built on a secure architecture implementing cloud-based technology to ensure a safe and reliable product for airports' management teams.

"We're excited to be part of the initial launch of Clear Channel Airports' on-line reporting app. This will be a vital tool that will help ATL senior management leverage data, insights and view trends and activities across our airport media program. Moreover, it will allow us to proactively monitor and manage our advertising program for maximum results," Paul Brown, assistant general manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"Clear Channel Airports developed a web app for reporting so our airport partners, any time, any place, can access the critical information they need to successfully manage their advertising networks, said Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports. "Everyone from the CFO to the concession manager now has an online gateway to vital information like sales leads, status on contracts, operational conditions, and more. Deeper and more readily available insights into how their business is performing remains the top request from airports' management teams and Clear Channel Airports is the only out of home partner who can meet these needs with our new innovative offering. We couldn't be more proud of yet another industry first."

Last month Clear Channel Airports announced two other airport out of home industry firsts including a cutting-edge advertising network for the Capital of Silicon Valley, transforming the country's fastest growing airport, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), into the first all-digital and most advanced advertising and sponsorship program in the U.S. and a new OOH advertising campaign in partnership with Uber at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA-TAC) to help travelers more conveniently and clearly find their way to their Uber pickup.

About Clear Channel Airports

Dedicated to airport advertising for close to 45 years, Clear Channel Airports is the leading airport advertising and sponsorship specialist and innovator. The Company, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE:CCO), one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, currently operates more than 260 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 28 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. More information can be found on Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor by visiting www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

