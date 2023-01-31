Digital Agency Barbarian Launches Barbarian Commerce

New global offering will navigate clients through a rapidly changing e-commerce landscape in the Omniverse

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbarian, the agency that transforms brands through creativity and technology, today announced the launch of Barbarian Commerce, a global offering designed to create and operate seamless e-commerce experiences for brands – from the first mile of the customer journey to checkout.

Barbarian Commerce is led by Steven Moy, CEO of Barbarian, and Lawrence Edmondson, Chief Technology Officer at Barbarian. The new offering will be powered by Mint Global, the high-velocity global content publishing and technology production arm of Cheil Worldwide. Collectively the group has 200 employees around the world, Barbarian Commerce will be headquartered in New York City, with Mint Global offices in Canada, Germany, and Poland.

"The immediate future of commerce goes way beyond a website ­– there's social, connected TV, the metaverse, AR/VR-led retail, and much more, what I call the omniverse," said Moy. "Our deep expertise in these new platforms uniquely positions us to deliver a seamless commerce experience into markets in weeks, not months."

"Barbarian Commerce is uniquely positioned to empower brands to scale their business by integrating their commerce platform with other essential components such as content management, analytics and, customer engagement," said Edmondson. "We already have built-in capabilities, such as a global presence and first-party data collection and analysis, to deliver speed to market growth so this is a natural evolution for us."

Barbarian Commerce, will provide clients with strategy, development, UX and design services and expertise, and will:

Use its agility and global network to get clients to market quicker through innovative thinking, processes and development capabilities.

Leverage rich first-party data collected via Barbarian Data as a Service (DaaS) offering, to provide a personalized experience across the Omniverse (online, physical and metaverse touchpoints).

Provide a unique approach in Omniverse (combining offline, online and metaverse) experiences by leveraging insights, trends and data.

Leverage content production in 70 different markets to cover a very large surface area for clients.

About Barbarian Commerce

Barbarian Commerce is a global offering dedicated to creating the commerce innovation future faster for clients. It is designed to take clients through the ever-changing e-commerce landscape, providing strategy, development, UX, and design expertise, as well as global content distribution capabilities. Barbarian Commerce is led by CEO Steven Moy, with headquarters in New York backed by Mint Global offices in Canada, Germany and Poland.

About Barbarian

Barbarian is a full-service creative digital advertising agency headquartered in New York City. Since 2001, Barbarian has been creating the future faster and transforming brands through creativity, innovation and technology. Barbarian specializes in digital transformation and experiences, digital brand strategy, digital ecosystems, social media and commerce, and data-driven analysis. The agency is guided by an unwavering commitment to inclusive and courageous innovation and a focus on the future. Barbarian is a Cheil Worldwide company. https://wearebarbarian.com/

SOURCE Barbarian