Digital Agency Lumentus Expands Expertise; Adds Strategic Messaging Veteran

Schultz will lead accounts that focus on branding, engagement, as well as online, broadcast, and traditional media. He will also work with clients on media placement across print, broadcast and digital platforms. With more than a decade of experience in the broadcast and digital news industry, he leans on that first-hand knowledge to inform his counsel. Schultz will play an integral role in creating overall communications strategies, newsworthy concepts, and specialized strategy presentations and proposals.

Lumentus is a full-service integrated digital communications agency that helps clients build and manage brands while simultaneously protecting and improving perceptions. The agency represents a roster of corporations, public policy organizations, financial services firms, healthcare businesses, life sciences companies and executives from across the spectrum.

"Eric brings a level of media and public relations expertise that will strengthen our capabilities across communications disciplines," said Laurence Moskowitz, Lumentus managing partner and chief executive. "His combination of experience in the newsroom and in client service provides him with a truly unique perspective that will undoubtedly serve the needs of our diverse clientele."

"Lumentus is exactly what I was seeking in the next step of my career," said Schultz. "Its size allows it to be nimble as client needs arise, the diversity of the staff experience gives me the opportunity to learn from my colleagues, and the varied roster of clients will allow me to take on new challenges every day."

Before joining Lumentus, Schultz was an associate director, senior media strategist, writer and content producer for Portland Communications in New York and Washington, D.C. Prior to Portland, he produced influential live television shows at CNBC, MSNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox 5 New York. He holds bachelor degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science from Syracuse University.

Schultz is the latest addition as Lumentus continues a major expansion over the last few months to further complement its suite of service offers to clients.

