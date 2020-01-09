Digital Air Strike Announces Record 2019 Growth at CES Conference and Named a Top 20 Biggest Software Company

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Air Strike, the leading automotive consumer engagement technology company, today at CES 2020 announced its largest year for subscription growth with revenue up 32% over prior year 2018. The company is also proud to be named one of Arizona's 20 biggest software companies by AZ Business Magazine, alongside technology leaders including Go Daddy, OfferPad, Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) and Cerner.

"Celebrating 2019 with record growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the value our clients garner from our solutions," said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. "We're also honored to be speaking at CES this year as part of the Automotive News Shift event, which features leaders in automotive technology and customer experience."

Digital Air Strike was a featured panelist at the Shift event, which included speakers from Google and Autodata Solutions, now part of Thoma Bravo's portfolio companies, along with J.D. Power.

Digital Air Strike's revenue is derived from subscription-based technology products, including consumer sentiment analysis, social media and reputation management solutions, patented lead response technology, AI-powered intelligent messaging, and targeted advertising technology.

Over the past 12 months, the company has expanded its ad-tech offerings and launched new consumer engagement features that help reduce friction for customers in the car buying process.

Additionally, Digital Air Strike increased its partnerships, including being recognized as an official Facebook Marketing Partner, being named a Preferred Partner by Kia Motors America for the eighth consecutive year, and partnering with Kelley Blue Book®, The Trusted Resource for used car valuations, to add vehicle trade-in values to its award-winning Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)-powered messaging solution, Response Path.

Digital Air Strike continues to be recognized with multiple awards, including recent recognition as Company of the Year in the Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations category of the 2019 American Business Awards, an award for Most Innovative Company of the Year in the medium sized company category, a Bronze Stevie for Maverick of the Year for Venneri, and several Dealers' Choice Awards for Social Media Management, Reputation Management, and Digital Marketing. Additional awards can be viewed here.

