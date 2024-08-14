Digital Align Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Secure Automation Intelligence in Credit Unions and Community Banks

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Align Inc., a leading automation intelligence platform for credit unions and community banks, is proud to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification – the industry standard for organizations handling sensitive data.

The certification was awarded after an independent audit by an external auditing firm. validating that Digital Align's security controls meet the SOC 2 criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Automation X Intelligence

Digital Align's platform empowers financial institutions to streamline operations, seamlessly integrate systems, and optimize workflows to enhance decision-making, and boosts internal adoption and efficiency.

SOC 2 certification is essential for demonstrating robust data security and compliance, building client trust, and gaining a competitive edge. Digital Align Inc. previously held SOC 2 Type 1 certification. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification requires rigorous reviews of the company's policies, procedures, and technology to ensure comprehensive security measures. This certification reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding our customers' information.

"Digital Align has always taken InfoSec seriously, and the SOC 2 Type 2 certification reinforces our trust in their solutions. They continue to be an invaluable partner with the standards of security and compliance, and we wish them well," said Michael Carlos, CTO at SkyOne FCU.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 demonstrates Digital Align's commitment to data security. Their rigorous processes and responsible approach ensure our confidence in this partnership," said Elkan Wollenberg, CTO at Red Canoe Credit Union.

"Digital Align's certification is a significant milestone, and their expertise and focus on information security and policies align with our own goals and objectives," said Raj Bandaru, CIO at Kinecta FCU.

"We're thrilled about Digital Align's SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Congratulations to the team on achieving this milestone!" said Alexis Hoang, VP of Technology at Excite Credit Union.

"In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, maintaining compliance, up-to-date policies, and ensuring resilience is paramount for any institution. We take pride in supporting Digital Align in their IT Governance and Security needs." - Steven Ward, President/Founder, ITech Governance Consulting.

"At Digital Align Inc., we are committed to delivering the best and most secure digital automation intelligence platform for credit unions and community banks. We take great pride in this key milestone and will continue to look for ways to enhance data security while delivering the best-in-class user experience," said Athul Kakathkar, India Director of IT and Security at Digital Align Inc.

About Digital Align, Inc.

Digital Align is an industry leader in business process transformation. Our team of experts understands how to deploy innovative solutions to help financial institutions increase revenue, margins, and efficiency. With decades of experience in building digital strategy roadmaps, developing executable plans, and implementing cutting-edge digital solutions, we are dedicated to providing financial institutions with improved staff and customer experiences. We offer comprehensive products and services that enable our clients to create a competitive advantage in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Visit: https://alignxcel.com and www.digitalalign.com.

