Digital Align Inc. and SkyOne Federal Credit Union Launch Innovative CUSO to Future-Proof Credit Union Growth with AI Digital Agents

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Align Inc., a leader in Automation Intelligence, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Digital Agents Service Organization (DASO AI) in collaboration with SkyOne Federal Credit Union. DASO AI is poised to revolutionize credit union operations by introducing highly skilled, role-based digital agents designed to enhance member service and operational efficiency.

Scott Ko, CFO at SkyOne Federal Credit Union Rajesh Patil, CEO at Digital Agents Service Organization.

Digital Agents Service Organization (DASO) is the result of Digital Align's extensive experience working with credit unions over the past decade, automating over 200+ workflow across multiple business units. Their deep expertise in discovering, building, deploying, and supporting these solutions uniquely positioned them to launch DASO, which brings fully trained digital agents to credit unions, streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and enabling staff to focus on delivering superior member service without added costs or disruption.

The name DASO is inspired by the Sanskrit phrase "Dāsōhaṃ" (ದಾಸೋಹಂ), meaning "I am a servant." This reflects the core values of humble, selfless service and the "people helping people" mindset shared by DASO and the credit union movement. Just as Dāsōha emphasizes giving without arrogance, DASO AI embodies service with humility, enabling credit unions to prioritize their members while digital agents handle the rest.

Scott Ko, CFO of SkyOne Federal Credit Union, remarked, "Our partnership with Digital Align to launch the CUSO is a significant milestone in our journey to innovate and enhance the services we provide to our members. By integrating AI-driven, role-based digital agents, we are not only improving operational efficiency within our Credit Union but also empowering the entire credit union industry to leverage this emerging technology."

Rajesh Patil, CEO of Digital Agents Service Organization (DASO.AI), added, "We are thrilled to partner with SkyOne Federal Credit Union in launching DASO AI. This initiative underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive transformation in the credit union industry. Our digital agents will redefine productivity and service delivery, setting a new standard for excellence. We invite other AI companies and credit unions to join us on this important journey."

DASO is dedicated to transforming the credit union industry by collaborating with top AI security and technology companies to create innovative, tailored solutions.

About SkyOne Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Hawthorne, California, with over 60,000 members nationwide and $1 billion in assets. The credit union offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, business loans, and investment services. SkyOne is enthusiastic about helping its members build a solid financial foundation by providing the tools to succeed financially. Learn more at www.skyone.org.

About Digital Align Inc.

Digital Align Inc. is an automation intelligence company dedicated to helping financial institutions streamline operations and enhance performance through innovative AI and Automation solutions. With a commitment to aligning technology with business outcomes, Digital Align empowers its clients to achieve operational excellence and growth.

Media Contact:

Swati Sinha

650-485-9121

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Align Inc.