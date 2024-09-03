Digital Align Inc. Co-Founder Swapna Patil Takes on CEO Role to Amplify Value-Driven Delivery Approach

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Align Inc., a leading provider of automation intelligence solutions for financial institutions, is excited to announce a strategic leadership transition that marks the beginning of a new chapter in the company's journey. Swapna Patil, co-founder of Digital Align, will assume the role of CEO, while Rajesh Patil, the current CEO, will transition to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). This change is poised to drive the company's growth and enhance its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that create value to customers.

Swapna Patil has been instrumental in building Digital Align from its inception. In fact, when Rajesh was set on including the word "Digital" in the company's name, it was Swapna who chose the word "Align," with the insightful reasoning that "No digital technology is meaningful without properly aligning it with business operations, performance, and growth." Thus, the name "Digital Align" was born, embodying the core philosophy that has guided the company's success.

Swapna as a Computer Science Bachelor's degree holder brings a unique blend of strategic business acumen and educational values to Digital Align, rooted in her family heritage and teachings from her mother. With a highly educated paternal lineage that includes her grandfather, a respected doctor, and a maternal side represented by the successful business family, Swapna's strategic thinking and business sensibility have been vital to the company's steady growth.

In addition to her role at Digital Align, Swapna is also an educator, passionately teaching science for kids at a well-reputed private school in the Bay Area. As a part-time role of CEO, she will focus on building growth strategies in a safe environment for Digital Align's employees and customers.

"I have been leading the administration and finance organization for many years at Digital Align and supporting Rajesh on strategic decision making," said Swapna Patil, CEO of Digital Align Inc. "But now, I am super excited to take on the part-time role of CEO and continue to support the vision for future growth and customer satisfaction."

This leadership transition will also allow Rajesh Patil, now President and COO, to dedicate his expertise to advancing Digital Align's flagship product, AlignXcel, and overseeing the launch of a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO).

"Swapna brings strong strategic thinking, leadership, and financial acumen—skills that are essential for a CEO. I am confident that she will continue to steer the company on a path of creating significant value for our clients, employees, and stakeholders, ensuring that we stay focused on our mission without getting sidetracked by the fast-paced technological disruptions."

