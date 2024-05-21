Digital Align's AlignXcel and UiPath Support Time Saving Efficiencies for Kinecta Federal Credit Union

FREMONT, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union, with more than 270,000 members nationwide, has streamlined operations and unlocked efficiency with AlignXcel and UiPath. These solutions are provided by Digital Align Inc., a pioneer in credit union and community bank automation solutions, and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation and AI software company.

Rajesh Patil, CTO at Digital Align Inc. Raj Bandaru, SVP Chief Information Officer at Kinecta FCU

"Our partnership with Digital Align Inc. has empowered our workforce to prioritize customer experience and engage in high-value business activities instead of repetitive tasks," emphasized Raj Bandaru, SVP Chief Information Officer at Kinecta. "Security, ease of adoption and measurable ROI were key requirements. Digital Align delivered with minimal business disruptions."

Rajesh Patil, CEO of Digital Align Inc., highlighted the transformative potential of automation for credit unions. "Our collaboration with Kinecta Federal Credit Union, in partnership with UiPath, proves the ease and power of automation to drive impactful outcomes in a short timeframe. AlignXcel is designed exclusively for credit unions looking to embrace technology for efficiency. With leadership and a success mindset like Kinecta, every credit union can unlock value in months," stated Patil.

Digital Align Inc. remains focused on driving transformative change for credit unions and community banks, partnering with industry-leading business automation platforms like UiPath.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union:

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is one of the country's largest credit unions, with assets of $6.8 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta was voted Best Credit Union in the South Bay in Easy Reader's 2024 "Best of the Beach" poll. Kinecta has 28 branches, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, visit the website and LinkedIn.

About Digital Align Inc.:

Digital Align Inc. is a leading Automation Intelligence™ company dedicated to revolutionizing operations across industries. Specializing in the financial services sector, we empower organizations to streamline processes, enhance productivity, and drive innovation through cutting-edge automation technologies. Learn more about how Digital Align Inc. is shaping the future of automation at https://www.digitalalign.com. For more information on Digital Align, visit the LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Swati Sinha

650-485-9121

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Align Inc.