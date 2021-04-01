Digital Alliance AB and QIWI have launched a contactless payment service based on SoftPOS technology.

To connect the service, QIWI Wallet app users, should go to the «Contactless via tap2go» option in the «Top-up» section and signup for the tap2go service.

"We see great potential in the SoftPOS space. QIWI has always been at the forefront of innovation and with the launch of this service, QIWI is once again spearheading Payment services evolution and bringing it to the mass market, " said Andrey Protopopov, CEO of the QIWI Group's payment segment.

This new service is particularly aimed at providing a simplified way to access Financial solutions to the end users. The user can start to accept card payments within a few minutes, through a simple and easy-to-use interface. "The launch of this innovative solution, by two of the Fintech leaders, is a true example of where 1+1=3, " said Daniel Bessmert, CCO of Digital Alliance Holding AB. "Small businesses are struggling with the consequences of the pandemic and are tired of waiting for governmental subsidies to keep them afloat. Instead, technology evolutions as these enable retailers to leap into offering new services, directly adding revenue to their business without investing in expensive hardware."

QIWI also paid great attention to the security of data and transactions in the app.

tap2go SoftPOS service passes security certification, accredited by VISA and MasterCard payment systems. Protected by the latest developments in the field of cryptography, and ensures proper security of critical bank card data and transactions.

About QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI)

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 19.7 million virtual wallets, over 117,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 145 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 32 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI's consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

About Digital Alliance Holding AB

Digital Alliance Holding AB is an international technology provider, which has been offering Omnichannel payments services to large and small retailers since 2012. In 2020 the company continued to grow exponentially, servicing over 50 000 customers, having over 200,000 Point of Sale devices activated, transacting +1.75Billion USD in card payment volumes.

The company operates multiple brands, servicing specific needs in the larger payments ecosystem.

-ibox (Omnichannel Payment Gateway).

-2can (Point of Sale and Card Acquiring service for small to medium-sized businesses).

-tap2go (SoftPOS solution for small businesses and the self-employed, allowing them to accept contactless payments on Android smartphones).

-Cyclebit (SaaS solution focused on digital currency transactions).

Among the company's clients are the largest online stores such as Ozon, M-Video, and Lamoda, logistics companies Yandex Delivery, EMS, DPD, UPS, and leading provider of comprehensive foreign exchange services in North America, Currency Exchange International (TSX:CXI).

