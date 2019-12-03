Digital Alloys Adds Carl Calabria as CTO

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Alloys, Inc., provider of Joule Printing™, the fastest way to make the hardest parts, today announced the addition of Carl Calabria as its CTO. Calabria is a veteran of the additive manufacturing industry. He joins from Formlabs, a leading provider of plastic 3D printers, where he was Head of Engineering. Calabria previously led engineering at a number of successful companies including Markforged, iRobot, Sonos and Avid. The move will speed Digital Alloys' release of its Joule Printing™ metal additive manufacturing technology, a radically simple new process that can rapidly print production-quality parts at a fraction of the cost of other systems.

"Attracting Carl to Digital Alloys was a coup for us," said Duncan McCallum, CEO of Digital Alloys. "He brings extensive experience commercializing additive manufacturing and other cutting-edge technologies, and has a track record of building and leading strong organizations." Calabria will have overall responsibility for both research and engineering at Digital Alloys. Elad Taig, VP Engineering, will continue to lead the engineering organization.

"Leaving Formlabs was a difficult decision," said Calabria, "but I was drawn to the size of Digital Alloys' market, the team, and the opportunity to use Joule Printing™ to deliver metal printing solutions that have the speed, cost and quality needed for volume manufacturing of larger parts. The remarkable technology is producing titanium and tool steel parts faster, and at lower cost than conventional manufacturing processes."

For manufacturers of hard metal parts, additive manufacturing with Digital Alloys' radically simple Joule Printing™ delivers the highest speed and lowest cost. The company is led by an experienced management team, and backed by Boeing, Lincoln Electric, Khosla Ventures, and G20 Ventures. For more information visit www.digitalalloys.com.

