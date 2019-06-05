Digital Alternative Investment Specialist James Hale Joins Artivest as Head of Platform

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivest, the leading independent digital platform for alternative investing, today announced that James Hale has joined the firm as Head of Platform, a newly created position for the company. In this cross-functional role, he will work closely with clients, vendors, and internal teams to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption and growth of Artivest's web-based platform.

James Hale, Head of Platform, Artivest

"James has spent his career at the intersection of alternative investing and digital wealth management," said James Waldinger, Founder and CEO of Artivest. "He brings fluency to addressing the pain points that have traditionally plagued wealth management firms and their advisors seeking to diversify client portfolios with alternative investments. Considering James's first-hand experience with solutions in this space, we are thrilled that he has selected Artivest as the next step in his career."

The creation of Mr. Hale's role is expected to inform multiple components of the firm's substantial platform expansion initiatives. Solutions Mr. Hale will impact strategically include the ways in which platform data is leveraged to enhance digital distribution, innovations in product structuring, advancements in platform UX, and the curation of niche investment solutions based on his engagement with investment managers, wealth managers and financial advisors across the Artivest Open Network.

Mr. Hale joins Artivest from Raymond James Financial, where he served as Director of Alternative Investments Platform Administration, driving strategic alternative investment technology initiatives from operational due diligence, fund structuring and risk management, to improvements in processes, systems, and reporting. Mr. Hale joined the Alternative Investments Group at Raymond James in 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Hale worked for Fund Evaluation Group and Walnut Street Advisory.

"Having directly experienced the widespread distribution and allocation inefficiencies amongst participants in the alternatives marketplace, it's clear to me that Artivest's technology-forward vision is laying the groundwork for a new paradigm in alternative investing," said James Hale, Head of Platform at Artivest. "I look forward to leading and growing Artivest's platform, further connecting alternative asset managers, financial advisors, and high-net-worth investors at scale through our Open Network and customized enterprise solutions."

Mr. Hale will split his time between Artivest's New York and California offices, and reports to Mr. Waldinger. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Kentucky.

About Artivest

Since 2011, Artivest has been helping financial advisors and high-net-worth investors across the Americas, Europe and Asia build better portfolios by transforming how they identify, access, and invest in institutional private alternative strategies. As the leading independent digital platform for hedge funds, private equity, and real assets, the Artivest Open Network delivers simplicity through intuitive technology, accessibility through disciplined product structuring, and efficiency through data-driven distribution. Run by accomplished fintech and investment industry executives in New York City and San Diego, Artivest is proudly independent, and privately held by its employees and outside investors including Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital. For more information, please visit us on artivest.co, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for Artivest

Tel: (973) 850-7305

Email: artivest@jconnelly.com

SOURCE Artivest

Related Links

http://www.artivest.co/

