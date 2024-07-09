Digital Amplification's LinkedIn Campaign for Corporate One Federal Credit Union Wins Netty Award

Campaign Boosts Immediate Payments Market Share with Innovative B2B Campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Amplification announced today that Corporate One Federal Credit Union, an industry leader in immediate payments, has won a Netty Award for Best LinkedIn Campaign. The campaign, created by the marketing agency Digital Amplification, was strategically designed to increase awareness and promote the adoption of immediate payments for credit unions nationwide.

Immediate payments allow credit unions to access the thriving FedNow® Service and RTP® network, enabling them to serve credit union members by facilitating in-the-moment transactions. Digital Amplification created fresh-looking targeted ads to promote Corporate One's immediate payments solution on LinkedIn. These ads successfully captured the attention of B2B audiences and resulted in the acquisition of new customers.

Digital Amplification transformed Corporate One's LinkedIn presence from stoic to dynamic, creating tech-fueled insights and creative elements. As a result, credit unions were inspired to explore the landing page, boosting the adoption of immediate payments and strengthening ad click-through rates (CTR). Digital Amplification's new creative concept for Corporate One doubled the credit union's website traffic and beat all 2023 performance benchmarks.

"We were thrilled with the results of our partnership with Digital Amplification for the immediate payments campaign," said Chris Schobert, VP Creative Operations & Product Marketing for Corporate One. "Their data-driven strategies and creative content drove significant engagement and positive brand perception for Corporate One's immediate payments solution."

"The real power of immediate payments is that it can be applied in numerous, unlimited ways," said Jim Thompson, CEO of Digital Amplification. "We knew there would be a massive adoption of immediate payments over the next 24 months, so it was crucial for us to target Corporate One's campaign at the middle of the funnel and craft a compelling environment for decision makers."

The NYC-based Netty Awards honor top leaders and companies in the digital arena by celebrating achievements across 100 categories in Social Media, Industry, Influencers & Creators, Web, Advertising & PR, and Apps & Software. Considered one of the top prizes in the digital age, it sets a benchmark for excellence and showcases the winners' creativity, innovation, and technical prowess.

About Digital Amplification

Founded in 2015, Digital Amplification is a Fortune-100-expertise-fueled integrated advertising and digital marketing agency based in Westerville, Ohio, that specializes in Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Consumer Goods (CPG), and Pharmaceutical brands. Digital Amplification offers extensive experience in performance and awareness media channels, digital marketing, integrated media, analytics, market intelligence, and insight-driven creative. Its diagnostic marketing solutions deliver increased value for clients.

About Corporate One Federal Credit Union

Corporate One Federal Credit Union serves more than 700 credit unions nationwide and is one of the largest and most trusted corporate credit unions in the United States. For nearly 75 years, it has proudly served the credit union way of banking. Corporate One creates opportunities for credit unions through premier investment, funding, and payment solutions to America's credit unions. It aims to push the credit union industry forward by advancing technologies and solutions that enable member credit unions to better serve their members, fuel growth, and streamline operations. Corporate One stands at the forefront of helping credit unions realize the benefits of Immediate Payments, with comprehensive solutions available for the RTP® network and FedNow® Service. Visit corpoorateone.coop to learn more.

Contact

Jim Thompson

Phone: 614-423-8444

[email protected]

LinkedIn: Digital Amplification

Facebook.com/DigitalAmplification

LinkedIn: Corporate One Federal Credit Union

SOURCE Digital Amplification