Digital Analytics Association Names MRM//McCann Top Large Agency of the Year

Kate MacNevin, MRM//McCann Global President and Chief Operating Officer, said, "We have intensified our focus on further developing our analytics practice to a state-of-the-art level through an increased investment in strategic tools, practices, markets and talent. Given our commitment, it is an incredible honor for us on behalf of our clients to be recognized by the Digital Analytics Association with this award."

Founded as the Web Analytics Association in 2004, the DAA is dedicated to advancing the use of data to understand and improve the digital world. The DAA Quanties Awards recognizes the best and brightest companies and individuals in the discipline — the most relevant and important award for the digital analytics industry.

"At MRM//McCann, we recognize that data is just as crucial as creative and technology in helping brands grow meaningful relationships with people," said Subu Desaraju, EVP, Director of Performance Analytics, MRM//McCann North America. "As we further refine our data analytical capabilities, we are well positioned to help our clients navigate the ever-increasing volume, variety and velocity of data available to us."

The DAA gave out seven Quanties Awards, as well as recognizing finalists. "The Quantie Awards celebrate the emerging luminaries who are advancing the state of the art in our industry," said Jeff Allen, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Adobe Analytics, and DAA Board Member/Quanties Co-Chair.

About MRM//McCann

MRM//McCann, named Ad Age's 2018 Business-to-Business Agency of the Year, is a leading customer relationship agency that helps brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency leverages the power of creativity, the beauty of data and the magic of technology to nurture, encourage and sustain strong relationships between brands and their customers – in turn, creating meaningful experiences for people, while driving business results. MRM//McCann is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a lead agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm-mccann.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-analytics-association-names-mrmmccann-top-large-agency-of-the-year-300661739.html

SOURCE MRM//McCann

Related Links

http://www.mrm-mccann.com

