Digital and Cloud Services Leader Sandeep Kishore Joins Siris as an Executive Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, today announced that Sandeep Kishore has joined the firm as an Executive Partner. Mr. Kishore will work closely with the firm's investment professionals and other Executive Partners and Advisors to help identify and validate potential investment opportunities for Siris, primarily in Technology Enabled Services, as well as assist in the oversight and operations of Siris' portfolio companies.

Throughout his three-decade-long career in technology, including digital and cloud services, Mr. Kishore has served in various leadership positions, including most recently as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Zensar Technologies, where he drove the company's digital transformation from a legacy IT company to a next-generation digital and cloud services leader. He was also a member of the Group Management Board at RPG Enterprises.

Frank Baker, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris, stated, "Not only is Sandeep a seasoned executive in the technology space, he is also a well-respected leader with a proven ability to design and execute transformations. As we increase our focus on technology-enabled services opportunities, we are confident that his addition to our team will be invaluable to both Siris and our investments."

Prior to joining Zensar Technologies in 2016, Mr. Kishore helped grow HCL Technologies for over twenty-five years, serving as Corporate Vice President, Global Head of Life Sciences, Healthcare and Public Services and Global Head of Sales & Practice for Engineering and R&D Services.

Mr. Kishore is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He is the co-founder of Har Asha Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on promoting philanthropic and charitable causes that help young adults integrate, purposefully and meaningfully, into the workforce as skilled workers.

Mr. Kishore joins a team of seasoned Executive Partners and Advisors at Siris who have, on average, over 20 years of technology, telecommunications or technology-enabled business services industry experience. While not employees of Siris, Executive Partners and Advisors work with Siris to identify, validate and operate investment opportunities.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners and Advisors are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners and Advisors are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris has offices in New York, Silicon Valley and West Palm Beach, and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

