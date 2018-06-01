Digital And Streaming Companies To Hold Record Number Of Network Seats On Board Of Leading Global Entertainment Marketing Association

Digital and streaming companies will now hold one-third of all network seats on the board — the highest proportion ever for the association. The newly elected Directors join a Board made up of peers from the linear channel brands and creative agencies that have formed the backbone of the 62-year old association's membership.

"For more than 60 years, PromaxBDA has set the bar for outstanding achievement and excellence in entertainment marketing," said Steve Kazanjian, President & CEO of PromaxBDA. "As our members continue to build the biggest brands in entertainment, we are thrilled to welcome five accomplished executives to the Board who will bring their extensive talent and experience to bear as we continue that tradition of excellence."

The incoming 2018-19 PromaxBDA Board members are:

Bios and Headshots of Incoming Board Members are at: https://promax.tv/2019board

Full 2018-19 PromaxBDA Board of Directors:

NETWORKS & CONTENT PROVIDERS

Streaming & Digital Companies:

Andy Baker , Originals Manager, Global Product Creative, Netflix

, Originals Manager, Global Product Creative, Netflix Alan Beard , Chief Brand Officer , Otter Media

, Chief , Otter Media Angela Courtin , Global Head of YouTube TV & Originals Marketing, YouTube

, Global Head of YouTube TV & Originals Marketing, YouTube Amy Emmerich , Chief Content Officer, Refinery29

, Chief Content Officer, Refinery29 Mike Farah , CEO, Funny or Die

, CEO, Funny or Die Sibyl Goldman , Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook

, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook Jenny Wall , CMO, Gimlet Media

, CMO, Gimlet Media Jenny Whitlock , Head of Brand Marketing, Amazon Prime Video

Linear & Traditional Multiplatform Companies:

Meredith Conte , VP, Marketing, TEGNA Media

, VP, Marketing, TEGNA Media Nigel Cox-Hagan , former SVP of Marketing, Creative, & Branding, Freeform

, former SVP of Marketing, Creative, & Branding, Freeform Scott Edwards , SVP, On Air Promo & Operations, Fox Broadcasting Co.

, SVP, On Air Promo & Operations, Fox Broadcasting Co. Vicky Free , SVP, Marketing, Disney- ABC Home Ent. and TV Distribution

, SVP, Marketing, Disney- ABC Home Ent. and TV Distribution Dana Feldman , VP, Marketing & Promotions, Sinclair Broadcasting Group

, VP, Marketing & Promotions, Sinclair Broadcasting Group Stephanie Gibbons , Pres., Mktg, Digital Media Mktg, On-Air Promo, FX Networks

, Pres., Mktg, Digital Media Mktg, On-Air Promo, FX Networks Rick Lewchuk , SVP, Creative Marketing & Brand Standards, CNN Worldwide

, SVP, Creative Marketing & Brand Standards, CNN Worldwide Tim Nolan , Exec. Creative Dir., A+E Networks; PromaxBDA Co-Chair, 2018-19

, Exec. Creative Dir., A+E Networks; Lee Raftery , Chief Marketing and Content Officer; and Managing Dir., UK & Emerging Markets, NBCUniversal International

, Chief Marketing and Content Officer; and Managing Dir., UK & Emerging Markets, NBCUniversal International Lara Richardson , Group EVP of Marketing, Discovery Channel & Science Channel, Discovery, Inc.

, Group EVP of Marketing, Discovery Channel & Science Channel, Discovery, Inc. Eddy Ruiz , Pres. & GM, A+E Networks Latin America

, Pres. & GM, A+E Networks Latin America Brad Schwartz , Pres., Pop

, Pres., Pop Niels Schuurmans , CMO, Paramount Network, TV Land, & CMT, Viacom

, CMO, Paramount Network, TV Land, & CMT, Viacom Guy Slattery , GM, VICELAND

, GM, VICELAND Puja Vohra , EVP, Marketing & Digital, truTV

, EVP, Marketing & Digital, truTV Annah Zafrani , SVP, Integrated Marketing, Universal Pictures

AGENCIES

Joel Beckerman , Founder, Composer/ Producer, Man Made Music

, Founder, Composer/ Producer, Man Made Music Laurel Bernard , Pres., Entertainment Marketing, Simulmedia

, Pres., Entertainment Marketing, Simulmedia David Herbruck , Principal & Pres., loyalkaspar

, Principal & Pres., loyalkaspar Steph Sebbag , CEO, bpg; PromaxBDA Co-Chair, 2018-19

, CEO, bpg; Chris Sloan , Pres. & Chief Creative Officer, 2C Creative + Content

, Pres. & Chief Creative Officer, 2C Creative + Content John Young , CEO & Managing Partner, J-Fly Partners

About PromaxBDA

PromaxBDA is the global association for the entertainment marketing industry, representing thousands of people who create, market, and distribute content in media. PromaxBDA members create the biggest brands in entertainment, celebrate excellence, and support the next generation of industry talent.

