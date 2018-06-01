Digital And Streaming Companies To Hold Record Number Of Network Seats On Board Of Leading Global Entertainment Marketing Association

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PromaxBDA, the global trade association for the entertainment marketing and design industry, announced today that five new executives were elected to its Board of Directors for the upcoming 2018-19 term, including two representing streaming services. The incoming directors are from Amazon, Discovery, FOX, Viacom, and YouTube.
Digital and streaming companies will now hold one-third of all network seats on the board — the highest proportion ever for the association. The newly elected Directors join a Board made up of peers from the linear channel brands and creative agencies that have formed the backbone of the 62-year old association's membership.
"For more than 60 years, PromaxBDA has set the bar for outstanding achievement and excellence in entertainment marketing," said Steve Kazanjian, President & CEO of PromaxBDA. "As our members continue to build the biggest brands in entertainment, we are thrilled to welcome five accomplished executives to the Board who will bring their extensive talent and experience to bear as we continue that tradition of excellence."
The incoming 2018-19 PromaxBDA Board members are:
- Angela Courtin, Global Head of YouTube TV and Originals Marketing - YouTube
- Scott Edwards, Senior Vice President, On Air Promo and Operations - Fox Broadcasting Company
- Lara Richardson, Group Executive Vice President of Marketing, Discovery Channel and Science Channel - Discovery, Inc.
- Niels Schuurmans, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT - Viacom
- Jenny Whitlock, Head of Brand Marketing - Amazon Prime Video
Full 2018-19 PromaxBDA Board of Directors:
NETWORKS & CONTENT PROVIDERS
Streaming & Digital Companies:
- Andy Baker, Originals Manager, Global Product Creative, Netflix
- Alan Beard, Chief Brand Officer, Otter Media
- Angela Courtin, Global Head of YouTube TV & Originals Marketing, YouTube
- Amy Emmerich, Chief Content Officer, Refinery29
- Mike Farah, CEO, Funny or Die
- Sibyl Goldman, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook
- Jenny Wall, CMO, Gimlet Media
- Jenny Whitlock, Head of Brand Marketing, Amazon Prime Video
Linear & Traditional Multiplatform Companies:
- Meredith Conte, VP, Marketing, TEGNA Media
- Nigel Cox-Hagan, former SVP of Marketing, Creative, & Branding, Freeform
- Scott Edwards, SVP, On Air Promo & Operations, Fox Broadcasting Co.
- Vicky Free, SVP, Marketing, Disney- ABC Home Ent. and TV Distribution
- Dana Feldman, VP, Marketing & Promotions, Sinclair Broadcasting Group
- Stephanie Gibbons, Pres., Mktg, Digital Media Mktg, On-Air Promo, FX Networks
- Rick Lewchuk, SVP, Creative Marketing & Brand Standards, CNN Worldwide
- Tim Nolan, Exec. Creative Dir., A+E Networks; PromaxBDA Co-Chair, 2018-19
- Lee Raftery, Chief Marketing and Content Officer; and Managing Dir., UK & Emerging Markets, NBCUniversal International
- Lara Richardson, Group EVP of Marketing, Discovery Channel & Science Channel, Discovery, Inc.
- Eddy Ruiz, Pres. & GM, A+E Networks Latin America
- Brad Schwartz, Pres., Pop
- Niels Schuurmans, CMO, Paramount Network, TV Land, & CMT, Viacom
- Guy Slattery, GM, VICELAND
- Puja Vohra, EVP, Marketing & Digital, truTV
- Annah Zafrani, SVP, Integrated Marketing, Universal Pictures
AGENCIES
- Joel Beckerman, Founder, Composer/ Producer, Man Made Music
- Laurel Bernard, Pres., Entertainment Marketing, Simulmedia
- David Herbruck, Principal & Pres., loyalkaspar
- Steph Sebbag, CEO, bpg; PromaxBDA Co-Chair, 2018-19
- Chris Sloan, Pres. & Chief Creative Officer, 2C Creative + Content
- John Young, CEO & Managing Partner, J-Fly Partners
About PromaxBDA
PromaxBDA is the global association for the entertainment marketing industry, representing thousands of people who create, market, and distribute content in media. PromaxBDA members create the biggest brands in entertainment, celebrate excellence, and support the next generation of industry talent.
