Digital Asset Announces Strategic Investments from BNY, iCapital, Nasdaq, and S&P Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset, the creator of the Canton Network and a leader in privacy-enabled blockchain technology for global financial markets, today announced a new strategic investment from BNY, iCapital, Nasdaq, and S&P Global. Their participation reflects the accelerating convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) towards an "AllFi" future on the Canton Network.

These investments build on Digital Asset's strong momentum following recent funding milestones and underscore the growing institutional alignment behind the Canton Network– the only public, permissionless Layer-1 blockchain designed with configurable privacy, institutional-grade compliance, and the ability to support hundreds of billions of dollars in onchain real-world assets.

The new strategic partners represent leading global institutions in asset servicing, wealth management, market infrastructure, financial data, financial technology, and digital asset trading. Their investment reinforces the critical role Canton is playing in the next phase of financial market infrastructure, bringing together decentralization with the privacy, legal certainty, and regulatory compliance required by global markets.

Today, the Canton Network underpins a diverse and rapidly expanding set of use cases, including bonds, equities, money market funds, alternative investment funds, commodities, repos, mortgages, life insurance, and annuities. With more than $6 trillion of assets onchain, over 600 institutions now participate across the Canton ecosystem, including global leaders in both traditional and decentralized finance.

Yuval Rooz, CEO of Digital Asset:

"Institutions across the financial ecosystem recognize the necessity of blockchain infrastructure purpose-built for regulated markets. The addition of BNY, iCapital, S&P Global, and Nasdaq marks another milestone in the evolution of both Digital Asset and Canton. Their participation reinforces the inevitability of interoperable, privacy-enabled markets operating at global scale. We look forward to deepening our collaboration as we continue to transform how onchain real-world assets move, settle, and interconnect."

Brian Ruane, Head of Global Clearing, Credit Services & Corporate Trust, BNY:

"As capital markets move faster towards a real-time, always-on operating model, the development of financial infrastructure that seamlessly connects digital and traditional markets has never been more important. We're excited to work with Digital Asset and Canton to continue advancing privacy-enabled and interoperable settlement solutions at institutional scale. This investment reflects our commitment to reimagining a faster and more efficient future for financial market infrastructure."

Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO, iCapital:

"By investing in Digital Assets, the leader in blockchain innovation, iCapital is reinforcing its commitment to building next-generation financial infrastructure. By combining our expertise in private markets and proven technology with Canton's blockchain platform, we are establishing the foundation for tokenization of alternatives—driving efficiency, transparency, and broader access across the investment ecosystem."

Tal Cohen, President ofNasdaq:

"We're excited to deepen our relationship with Digital Asset and the Canton Network as we continue building the next generation of institutional market infrastructure. This investment builds on the work we've already done together to modernize post-trade and collateral workflows, and positions us to accelerate adoption of interoperable, tokenized solutions across the global capital markets. By combining Nasdaq's markets and infrastructure expertise with Digital Asset's technology, we can help our clients unlock new efficiencies, better manage risk, and confidently participate in the evolving digital asset ecosystem."

Swati Sawjiany, Global Head of Enterprise Strategy, M&A and Investments, S&P Global:

"The accelerated convergence of off-chain and on-chain financial markets underscores the importance of trusted market data, industry-leading benchmarks, and risk assessments as critical enablers in the transformation of market infrastructure. Digital Asset Holdings has played a central role in building a public blockchain capable of supporting the privacy and compliance demands of financial institutions. We are excited to join this round and see opportunity to collaborate with Canton and network participants to enhance transparency, integrity, and insight to digital markets."

About Digital Asset:

Digital Asset is a leading innovator in blockchain technology, transforming traditional and digital financial markets with privacy-enabled solutions that improve capital flow and create a more efficient, fair, and resilient global system. As the creator of the Canton Network, the only public layer one blockchain with privacy, and a founding member of its Canton Foundation, Digital Asset has been a pioneer of this open, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Digital Asset is committed to reshaping the future of finance by enabling real-time efficiencies, 24/7 global transactions, and unlocking the full potential of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and the continued convergence of decentralized and traditional finance.

About the Canton Network:

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network .

