Digital Asset Association Ramps up in Washington

The Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association Hires D.C.-Based Public Affairs Consulting Firm Atlas Crossing Tweet this

"Our firm looks forward to representing Global DCA in Washington and helping to build its brand as a responsible leader and standard setter in the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry," said Sean Joyce, Founder and CEO of Atlas Crossing. "There is certainly a lot of attention in Washington surrounding the digital asset space, and now more than ever policymakers need to hear from responsible actors like the members of Global DCA who are focused on fostering financial innovation and inclusion, market integrity, and ultimately building public trust."

About the Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association: Global DCA is a global self-regulatory association for the digital asset & cryptocurrency industry. It was established to guide the evolution of digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and the underlying blockchain technology within a regulatory framework designed to build public trust, foster market integrity and maximize economic opportunity for all participants. Their broad-based membership includes spot and derivative exchanges, proprietary trading firms, traders, investors, asset managers, brokerage firms, FCMs, custodians, decentralized technology organizations, banks, legal firms, audit firms, insurance professionals, academics, consultants, & media.

About Atlas Crossing: Atlas Crossing is a bipartisan boutique government affairs and strategic intelligence firm, led by Founder and CEO Sean Joyce. Atlas Crossing provides client management, coalition advisory, and public affairs consulting services. The firm boasts extensive experience on Capitol Hill as consultants for a wide array of clients —from Fortune 500 companies to non-profit trade associations and political candidates and sitting Members of Congress. Atlas Crossing develops innovative strategies to engage policymakers on behalf of clients and provides insight on how to manage risk and create opportunities.

For further inquiries please contact: Public Policy & Regulation Committee at [email protected]

SOURCE Global DCA

Related Links

https://global-dca.org/

