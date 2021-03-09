Digital Asset Custodian Komainu Closes $25M Series A to Expand Institutional Custody Offering

ST. HELIER, Jersey, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komainu , a regulated digital asset custody services provider built by institutions for institutions, today announced the closing of a $25 million Series A fundraise. This new financing round will expand Komainu's global presence and accelerate growth plans. The $25M Series A was led by Alan Howard of Elwood Asset Management, with additional participation from Galaxy Digital, NOIA Capital and Nomura Research Institute (NRI), each of whom will act as strategic partners to the business.

Komainu was created as a joint venture between global investment bank Nomura, digital asset security firm Ledger, and digital asset investment house CoinShares . All three firms also contributed to this round of financing, reconfirming their commitment to the business. Komainu was established in 2018 to fill a gap in the marketplace and provide institutions with a secure and compliant custody service for investment in digital assets. Launched in June 2020, Komainu currently holds over $3B in assets under custody from asset managers, financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies.

The funds will allow Komainu to expand its custody solution to support additional assets and functionality, grow geographically, and to provide complementary services in the digital asset prime brokerage business. Through these innovations, Komainu will continue to bridge the gap between legacy finance and the growing digital asset class, revolutionizing how a technology-oriented custodian integrates into institutional-grade digital asset prime brokerage services.

Komainu President, Henson Orser, commented on today's news: "Komainu will continue to build the future of digital asset custody, extending beyond simply the storage of assets, to a core strategic pillar of any investment management strategy. We are grateful to the entire Komainu ecosystem - our team, investors, partners, and clients - for sharing our vision and working with us to create a new standard for institutional participation in digital assets."

Alan Howard co-founder of Brevan Howard and Elwood Asset Management added: "With over $3bn in assets under custody, Komainu has become one of the leading digital assets custodians globally. I am pleased to support Komainu in its mission to bridge the gap between legacy finance and the digital assets class."

Steve Ashley, Head of Wholesale, Nomura, said: "Komainu has gone from strength to strength over the past year, capturing growing institutional interest in the digital asset space. These new partners and investors come as Komainu embarks on the next stage of its plan to build a best-in-class digital asset custody platform."

About Komainu

Komainu is the first hybrid custodian for institutional digital asset investors created by the Japanese investment bank, Nomura, digital asset manager, CoinShares and digital asset security company, Ledger. Komainu is solving the problem of decentralized and secure digital asset custody by providing a single application-based solution to institutions allowing multi-asset support benefits, regulatory compliance and insurance. Headquartered in Jersey, Komainu merges best in class financial services with the highest security standards for the next generation of institutional custody. For more information, please visit https://www.komainu.com/ .

