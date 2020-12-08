Digital Asset Custody Company, Brane, Announces Dave Revell, Former EVP and Global CIO of CIBC, Joins Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading digital asset custodian, announced today that Dave Revell joined its Board of Directors.

Dave Revell ICD.D is an experienced Board Director and Senior Executive with 35 years of experience in the Financial Services, Telecommunications and Information Technology sectors. Most recently Dave was EVP and Global Chief Information Officer for CIBC. Prior to joining CIBC, Dave was SVP at BMO Financial Group and prior to that, Rogers Communications. Dave started his career at IBM Canada where he held various Technical, Corporate Sales and Consulting roles.

Dave is a graduate of the University of Waterloo and holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and Management Science. He has completed Executive Leadership programs at the Kellogg School of Management, Babson College, Schulich School of Business and the Rotman School of Management where he earned an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors

Dave is past President of the University of Waterloo Alumni Association and has served on numerous Advisory Committees including Salesforce.com, Bell Canada, IBM Canada and DXC. At CIBC he chaired the United Way campaign for Technology and Operations and was Executive Sponsor for MARC (Men Advocating Real Change)

Dave is an accredited Angel Investor and a member of the Golden Triangle Angelnet. He is currently a Director of Fiix Software, a Cloud based Maintenance and Asset Management software company and Zafin, a leading SaaS Product and Pricing platform for Banking, where he also Chairs the Compensation and Governance Committee.

Brane's Executive Chairman, Adam Miron, said: "The addition of Mr. Revell couldn't be more welcomed. In addition to being a seasoned professional Board member for tech startups, he brings institutional knowledge of the banking world to Brane. Our vision that Canadians can one day deposit their crypto currency at their bank becomes a little more real today with the help of Mr. Revell."

The Brane Board of Directors are:

The Hon. Dalton McGuinty, Ontario's 24th Premier (2003-2013), Nomination Committee Chair

Matthew Torigian, Ontario's Deputy Minister of Community Safety (2014-2018), President, Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (2011-2012)

Dave Revell, EVP and CIO at CIBC (2011-2020)

Suzanne Larsen, Public Safety Executive

Jason Ewart, Financial Executive, Audit Committee Chair

Brian McIntomny, Business lawyer, Governance Committee Chair

Patrick McLaughlin, Founder & Director

Adam Miron, Executive Chairman

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service is ISO 27001 certified - first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 - the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime. Brane partners with organizations big and small and continues to develop new products.

