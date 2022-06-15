Digital Asset Exchange Huobi Japan's BSV listing goes live

Huobi Japan lists BSV. One of Japan's most popular digital asset exchanges marks the continued success of the BSV blockchain

ZUG, Switzerland, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain Association is proud to announce that the listing of the Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) digital asset went live today on exchange Huobi Japan Co. Ltd.

Today residents of Japan can ‒ for the first time ‒ access BSV, the original Bitcoin protocol implementation. BSV joins the Financial Services Agency of Japan's (FSA) highly selective and tightly controlled/regulated list of digital assets available on Huobi and Japan.

Patrick Prinz, Managing Director, BSV Blockchain Association said: "This is a ground-breaking achievement for the BSV Blockchain Association. We have been working with businesses and officials across Japan, to educate and inform them on just how transformative BSV is.

The Huobi listing going live with BSV today demonstrates the direction that Japan is going in when it comes to exploring the possibilities of scalable blockchain technology."

With BSV token now available in Japan, blockchain communities in Japan, as well as supporters around the world, can now further validate and promote the enterprise-scale functionalities and real-world utility of the BSV blockchain.

About the BSV Blockchain Association

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Try for yourself one of BSV's on-chain live demos and mint a free NFT or bring data on-chain at practical zero cost.

Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens, and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR , digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem that enterprises and governments want.

