Digital asset expert & former advisor to Cambridge University joins Fabriik

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global financial services organisation, Fabriik, announces a new leader to their ever-expanding team, with Andrew Baxter joining as Head of Derivatives for their Markets business. Baxter, who has been involved in the digital asset space from the very beginning (2009) also boasts experience in the traditional financial sector, working with the likes of JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and HSBC. More recently, he has been a special advisor to Cambridge University, specifically in the field of applying machine learning techniques to financial problems.

Before joining Fabriik, Baxter was an active investor and advisor in the tech and fintech early stages, with a particular interest in digital ledger technology. He was Tokenized's Head of Europe and global CTO, where he directed and built the regulatory technology and delivered the overall product to the market.

Andrew commented: "I bring to Fabriik; broad experience in traditional financial sectors as well as a long-term involvement in digital assets since they began. Fabriik has an incredibly impressive team and business proposition. I am really looking forward to building their derivatives business."

Roy Bernhard, CEO, Chief Visionary & Co-Founder of Fabriik, added: "Andrew is a very strong addition to our team here at Fabriik and derivatives will, of course, be a key ingredient to our trading platform. We are continuing to grow the Markets team and will be able to announce our Head of OTC shortly."

About Fabriik

Fabriik is a transformative financial services organization. Our vision is for a world where everyone has full control of their finances to live the life to which they aspire – where possibilities are limitless, not limited. Our mission is to evolve the very fabric of the global financial system, for the 1.7 billion people who cannot access it, and the rest of us at the mercy of it.

We're weaving a better future of finance, so everyone can thrive, by creating a safe, open, and fully transparent ecosystem built on innovative technology, where anyone can transform, hold, trade, and grow every asset they own. All in one accessible place, where everything is digital, and anything is possible.

Our journey has only just begun and launching regulated, digital financial services is our first step in this transformation.

Fabriik. Reimagine Prosperity.

