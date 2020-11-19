Digital Asset Investment Management (DAiM) launches first ERISA compliant employer-sponsored 401(k) plans with Bitcoin

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset Investment Management (DAiM), the first licensed Registered Investment Advisor for Bitcoin and Digital Assets, has launched the first ERISA compliant employer-sponsored 401(k) plans with Bitcoin. DAiM serves as the plan fiduciary and is responsible for selecting, managing, monitoring, and benchmarking the investment offerings.

"From the moment we were approved by the State of California in June 2018, we've seen incredible inbound demand from individuals eager to invest Bitcoin in 401(k)s. Conventional 401(k) plans are restrictive and often lack investment options, causing participants to not only be frustrated but have poor risk-adjusted returns that barely keep up with the rate of inflation. This is a bad deal for savers given the current environment. We believe Bitcoin has demonstrated it has a place in the modern portfolio and individuals should have an opportunity to "Get Off Zero" and invest directly through their retirement account.

We executed the very first employer-sponsored 401(k) plan in October 2019 and have been diligently testing for the past year, now allowing us to launch scalable 401(k) plans that provide record keeping and administrative services. We're proud to be a leader in regulated Investment Management services for Bitcoin and are excited to lend our fiduciary capacity to enable access to Bitcoin in 401(k) plans in this way," shared Adam Pokornicky, COO of DAiM.

How it works:

DAiM will serve as the 3(38) advisor and fiduciary to the plan, helping companies create a 401(k) Plan that offers several recommended model portfolios of varying risk to traditional assets and allocation of up to 10% to Bitcoin. Bitcoin will be held securely in Institutional Cold Storage Custody with Gemini Trust, our partner for our primary Investment Advisory services. Should the employee leave their company their Bitcoin will be able to transfer with them. And should an individual want to allocate more to Bitcoin, they can schedule an investment consultation with DAiM.

DAiM is able to work with companies of any size, to either switch plans from their current provider or by implementing a first time employer-sponsored 401(k) plan with key tax credits. If your company is interested in offering an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan with Bitcoin available for 2021, the plans need to be put in place by mid-December of this year. Companies interested in exploring this service can apply https://www.daim.io/Bitcoin401k or by emailing [email protected] .

About DAiM

Digital Asset Investment Management is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA and became the first licensed Registered Investment Advisor in May 2018, providing direct access to Bitcoin and Digital Assets in Separately Managed Brokerage accounts and IRAs.

Our infrastructure allows us to serve individuals, Family Offices, and Institutions, as well as Financial Advisors/Wealth Managers as Sub Advisor/TPAM. DAiM's Bitcoin and digital asset SMAs offer direct ownership, tax optimization, yield enhancement, institutional trading rates, research, model portfolios and 24/7 auditor access.

For more contact us at www.daim.io/contact or [email protected]

CONTACT:

Adam Pokornicky

949.298.7582

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Asset Investment Management

