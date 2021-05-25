Digital Asset Investment Management (DAiM) Selects Blockchange Inc. to Scale Its Digital Asset SMA for Financial Advisors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., and SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset Investment Management (DAiM), a Registered Investment Advisor focused on Bitcoin and Digital Assets, is partnering with fintech software platform Blockchange Inc. to expand its Separately Managed Account (SMA) solution for digital assets. The DAiM SMA dramatically simplifies the path for financial advisors to offer digital assets to clients, combining the simplicity of a trust or fund with the flexibility, tax advantages, and lower cost of owning the underlying digital assets.

DAiM manages the SMA, leveraging Blockchange's BITRIA Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform to onboard clients and manage portfolio allocations, with all assets custodied by Gemini Trust Co . The institutional-grade solution enables RIAs, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, and other institutions to outsource the management of their client's digital portfolios to DAiM, who have experience and expertise in the asset-class.

DAiM has managed digital assets for individual investors and other firms since launching as the first licensed Registered Investment Advisor for Bitcoin and Digital Assets in 2018. Embracing the Blockchange BITRIA Platform allows the company to scale operations and serve as a fully compliant Sub-Advisor and/or Third-Party Asset Manager to other Financial Advisors and Wealth Managers looking to allocate as interest in digital assets blossoms. BITRIA also enables DAiM to extend beyond simple Bitcoin and Ethereum allocations to offer exposure to more than thirty digital assets.

"As an Investment Advisor and Asset Manager specializing in Bitcoin and Digital Assets, we realized that further scaling of our SMA without an enabling platform like BITRIA was simply impractical," commented Adam Pokornicky, COO of DAiM. "With interest in bitcoin and digital assets skyrocketing, our growth is almost completely defined by our ability to onboard and manage new clients and firms at scale. We're excited to accelerate our journey with Blockchange and welcome many new firms to our SMA."

"We're thrilled to add DAiM to our SMA network ," said Blockchange CEO Dan Eyre. "Their years of experience managing digital assets as an SMA is a huge asset for other firms who either lack the experience or simply prefer to outsource their clients' digital asset positions."

About DAiM

Digital Asset Investment Management is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA and became the first licensed Registered Investment Advisor in May 2018, providing direct access to Bitcoin and Digital Assets in Separately Managed Brokerage accounts and IRAs. Our infrastructure allows us to serve individuals, Family Offices, and Institutions, as well as Financial Advisors/Wealth Managers as Sub Advisor/TPAM. DAiM's Bitcoin and digital asset SMAs offer direct ownership, tax optimization, yield enhancement, institutional trading rates, research, model portfolios and 24/7 auditor access. For more information contact us at www.daim.io/contact or [email protected]

About Blockchange Inc.

Blockchange simplifies the path to digital asset investing for financial advisors. The company's Digital Asset SMA and Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform solutions offer a range of options for advisors to offer their clients the advantages and flexibility of direct asset ownership, together with a broad selection of asset choices that can be tailored to the growth and risk appetites of different classes of investors. Blockchange was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco California. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://blockchange.ai or contact [email protected] .

