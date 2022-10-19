Digital Asset Management Global Market to Reach $9.42 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Asset Management Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Application, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital asset management market is expected to grow from $4.30 billion in 2021 to $5.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $9.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

North America was the largest region in the digital asset management market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing prevalence of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) solutions is projected to propel the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market. Cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) is a platform that enables businesses to handle, store, and organize their resources in a cloud-based environment.

Any organization that uses resources for packaging, marketing, advertisement, or any other business-related activity would benefit from a cloud DAM. For instance, according to the report by IO integration, the use of digital asset management (DAM) software has increased, about 62% of companies are using digital asset management (DAM) software in 2019. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) solutions drives the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market.

Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the digital asset management (DAM) market. Major companies operating in the digital asset management (DAM) sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for digital asset management (DAM). For instance, in July 2020, Sitecore, a US-based software company launched version 3.4 of its Sitecore Content Hub solution, which includes new and improved workflow and third-party integration capabilities. Sitecore Content Hub version 3.4 adds artificial intelligence (AI) and video technologies to its Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform, allowing for the automated production of metadata and transcripts for video, as well as time and range-based annotation, cropping, and subtitles.

In April 2021, Hyland Software, a US-based software company acquired Nuxeo for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Nuxeo reinforces Hyland's commitment to cloud-native platforms and open-source communities while expanding its global footprint with additional team members, customers, and partners. Nuxeo is a US-based company that offers digital asset management solutions.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Solution; Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises; Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Sales; Marketing; IT; Photography, Graphics and Designing; Others

5) By End User: Media and Entertainment; BFSI; Retail; Healthcare; Automotive and Manufacturing; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Digital Asset Management Market Characteristics



3. Digital Asset Management Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Digital Asset Management



5. Digital Asset Management Market Size And Growth



6. Digital Asset Management Market Segmentation



7. Digital Asset Management Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management Market



9. China Digital Asset Management Market



10. India Digital Asset Management Market



11. Japan Digital Asset Management Market



12. Australia Digital Asset Management Market



13. Indonesia Digital Asset Management Market



14. South Korea Digital Asset Management Market



15. Western Europe Digital Asset Management Market



16. UK Digital Asset Management Market



17. Germany Digital Asset Management Market



18. France Digital Asset Management Market



19. Eastern Europe Digital Asset Management Market



20. Russia Digital Asset Management Market



21. North America Digital Asset Management Market



22. USA Digital Asset Management Market



23. South America Digital Asset Management Market



24. Brazil Digital Asset Management Market



25. Middle East Digital Asset Management Market



26. Africa Digital Asset Management Market



27. Digital Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Digital Asset Management Market



29. Digital Asset Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

OpenText

MediaBeacon

Aprimo

Bynder

Widen

Cognizant

CELUM

Canto

Northplains

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Nuxeo

Digizuite

Cloudinary

MediaValet

Extensis

QBNK Holding AB

Dell Technologies

IntelligenceBank

Sitecore

Wedia

Censhare

BrandMaker

Brandfolder

Bright

MarcomCentral

Filecamp

Webdam Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjutcv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets