Digital Asset Management Global Market to Reach $9.42 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%

The global digital asset management market is expected to grow from $4.30 billion in 2021 to $5.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $9.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%.
North America was the largest region in the digital asset management market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The increasing prevalence of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) solutions is projected to propel the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market. Cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) is a platform that enables businesses to handle, store, and organize their resources in a cloud-based environment.
Any organization that uses resources for packaging, marketing, advertisement, or any other business-related activity would benefit from a cloud DAM. For instance, according to the report by IO integration, the use of digital asset management (DAM) software has increased, about 62% of companies are using digital asset management (DAM) software in 2019. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) solutions drives the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market.
Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the digital asset management (DAM) market. Major companies operating in the digital asset management (DAM) sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for digital asset management (DAM). For instance, in July 2020, Sitecore, a US-based software company launched version 3.4 of its Sitecore Content Hub solution, which includes new and improved workflow and third-party integration capabilities. Sitecore Content Hub version 3.4 adds artificial intelligence (AI) and video technologies to its Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform, allowing for the automated production of metadata and transcripts for video, as well as time and range-based annotation, cropping, and subtitles.
In April 2021, Hyland Software, a US-based software company acquired Nuxeo for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Nuxeo reinforces Hyland's commitment to cloud-native platforms and open-source communities while expanding its global footprint with additional team members, customers, and partners. Nuxeo is a US-based company that offers digital asset management solutions.
1) By Type: Solution; Services
2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises; Cloud
3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
4) By Application: Sales; Marketing; IT; Photography, Graphics and Designing; Others
5) By End User: Media and Entertainment; BFSI; Retail; Healthcare; Automotive and Manufacturing; Others
1. Executive Summary
2. Digital Asset Management Market Characteristics
3. Digital Asset Management Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Digital Asset Management
5. Digital Asset Management Market Size And Growth
6. Digital Asset Management Market Segmentation
7. Digital Asset Management Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management Market
9. China Digital Asset Management Market
10. India Digital Asset Management Market
11. Japan Digital Asset Management Market
12. Australia Digital Asset Management Market
13. Indonesia Digital Asset Management Market
14. South Korea Digital Asset Management Market
15. Western Europe Digital Asset Management Market
16. UK Digital Asset Management Market
17. Germany Digital Asset Management Market
18. France Digital Asset Management Market
19. Eastern Europe Digital Asset Management Market
20. Russia Digital Asset Management Market
21. North America Digital Asset Management Market
22. USA Digital Asset Management Market
23. South America Digital Asset Management Market
24. Brazil Digital Asset Management Market
25. Middle East Digital Asset Management Market
26. Africa Digital Asset Management Market
27. Digital Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Digital Asset Management Market
29. Digital Asset Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
- Adobe
- OpenText
- MediaBeacon
- Aprimo
- Bynder
- Widen
- Cognizant
- CELUM
- Canto
- Northplains
- Oracle Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Nuxeo
- Digizuite
- Cloudinary
- MediaValet
- Extensis
- QBNK Holding AB
- Dell Technologies
- IntelligenceBank
- Sitecore
- Wedia
- Censhare
- BrandMaker
- Brandfolder
- Bright
- MarcomCentral
- Filecamp
- Webdam Inc.
