Digital Asset Management Market size is set to grow by USD 20.85 bn from 2024-2028, shift from on premises to saas to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital asset management market size is estimated to grow by USD 20851 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 28.36% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global digital asset management market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), End-user (Large enterprise and Small and medium enterprise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Aprimo, Bynder BV, Canto Inc., CELUM GmbH, Cloudinary Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Danaher Corp., Frontify AG, Image Relay Inc., International Business Machines Corp., MediaValet Inc., OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., PhotoShelter Inc., QBNK Co. AB, Smartsheet Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and WoodWing Software B.V.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Digital Asset Management (DAM) markets witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of analytical tools for managing digital content in organizations. These solutions employ content analytics services to transform unstructured data into structured formats, enabling effective enterprise digital content management. Emerging technologies, such as cloud-based content analytics and asset tracking solutions, facilitate the management of large data sets from mobile applications and smart connected devices. Predictive analytics plays a crucial role in content analytics, enabling organizations to make informed business decisions. Scalable storage, asset organization, smart search, and discovery features are essential capabilities in DAM solutions. Deployment models cater to various enterprise sizes, from small and medium to large enterprises, in sectors like healthcare, ecommerce and retail, travel and hospitality, and more. Despite high pricing and upfront costs, DAM software offers improved collaboration, document presentations, and multimedia asset management, making it an indispensable tool for businesses.

Market Challenges

In the digital asset management (DAM) market, ensuring data privacy and security is paramount, particularly in cloud-based solutions. Cloud security is a complex task for vendors due to the prevalence of hacking and breaches. Digital assets, including media files, documents, and animations, require protection in cloud IT infrastructure. Cloud systems, built on open-source code, present potential vulnerabilities. Public clouds, with their multi-tenant nature, are more susceptible to source code glitches affecting various applications. The DAM market leverages advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), metadata tagging, machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision to streamline asset management, optimize rich media production, and provide unified management. AI-embedded DAM solutions offer competitive advantages through intelligent tagging, cross-referencing assets, and real-time analysis. Additionally, DAM systems support work-from-home policies, online video streaming, digital marketing, social media campaigns, and advertising, making them indispensable for brand management.

Segment Overview

This digital asset management market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On-Premise

1.2 Cloud End-user 2.1 Large enterprise

2.2 Small and medium enterprise Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 On-Premise- In the digital marketing landscape, market segmentation by deployment model distinguishes on-premises Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions from cloud-based alternatives. On-premises DAM systems, suitable for large enterprises, are installed on the organization's server, offering features such as workflow streamlining, budgeting, and reporting. These solutions cater to complex marketing functions, enabling intelligent tagging, cross-referencing of assets, and machine learning capabilities for forecasting content needs and making helpful recommendations. On-premises DAM systems provide real-time analysis, chatbot integration, and emerging technologies like AI-embedded DAM, offering a competitive advantage. With scalable storage and improved collaboration features, on-premises DAM solutions are ideal for enterprise-level teams dealing with document presentations, multimedia assets, and brand management in industries like healthcare, ecommerce and retail, travel and hospitality. Despite their robust capabilities, on-premises DAM systems carry high upfront costs and are less scalable for small and mid-sized businesses compared to cloud-based alternatives.

Research Analysis

The Digital Asset Management (DAM) market is a significant segment in the ongoing digitalization trend among businesses, both large and small, including medium-sized enterprises, retailers, and departments. DAM software plays a crucial role in managing digital assets such as product images, videos, and print materials throughout the content lifecycle. This includes facilitating the instore experience, online orders, and the fulfillment process. Effective DAM solutions enable businesses to streamline stock replenishment and reduce redundant content, thereby mitigating inventory shrinkage and margin compression. A well-organized digital library enhances marketing campaigns by ensuring easy access to product information and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Market Research Overview

The Digital Asset Management (DAM) market refers to solutions that help organizations manage and deliver digital content, such as images, videos, audio files, and documents. These systems provide centralized repositories for storing, organizing, and retrieving digital assets, enabling efficient collaboration and access control. DAM systems offer features like metadata management, version control, search functionality, and integration with other marketing and creative tools. They are essential for businesses in various industries, including media and entertainment, marketing, advertising, and e-commerce, to effectively manage their digital content and deliver it to audiences in a timely and consistent manner. DAM solutions also facilitate automation of workflows, reducing manual effort and errors. Additionally, they ensure secure storage and access to sensitive digital assets, protecting intellectual property and maintaining compliance with regulations.

