Digital Asset Management Market worth $14.51 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Asset Management Market is projected to grow from USD 6.23 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 14.51 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 120 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Digital Asset Management Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Digital Asset Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 6.23 billion

USD 6.23 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 14.51 billion

USD 14.51 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 15.4%

Digital Asset Management Market Trends & Insights:

Many factors are contributing to the growth of the global digital asset management (DAM) market, including rising digital content volumes, growing demand for centralized asset repositories, and increasing need for brand consistency across omnichannel environments.

management (DAM) market, including rising digital content volumes, growing demand for centralized asset repositories, and increasing need for brand consistency across omnichannel environments. The AI-powered DAM segment is expected to grow at the highest rate of 17.5% during the forecast period.

The professional services segment is estimated to capture the largest market share with USD 1.49 billion in 2031.

SMEs are expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the digital asset management market during the forecast period, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding e-commerce ecosystems, and rising enterprise demand for scalable content operations across diverse and high-growth markets.

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Digital asset management has transformed enterprise content operations by embedding AI-enabled metadata tagging, automated workflow orchestration, and centralized asset governance into daily marketing and creative processes. These capabilities deliver faster content retrieval, improved version control, and brand-compliant asset usage, accelerating adoption across large enterprises and content-intensive industries. By integrating real-time collaboration, intelligent search, and visibility into rights management, organizations gain stronger control over asset lifecycles and cross-functional content distribution. This enables optimized creative operations while maintaining consistency across global campaigns and digital channels. As enterprises expand their omnichannel strategies across e-commerce, social media, web, and partner ecosystems, digital asset management serves as a strategic content control layer that links asset creation and distribution to measurable business outcomes, reinforcing scalability, productivity, and long-term operational agility

By solution type, the traditional DAM segment is estimated to hold the largest market share.

Traditional DAM solutions continue to serve as the operational backbone of the Digital Asset Management Market by enabling centralized storage, metadata management, version control, permissions, and the governed distribution of enterprise digital assets within a structured repository environment. Their dominance is reinforced by the fact that enterprises still prioritize foundational content governance and reuse before scaling into more advanced AI-led workflows. For instance, in May 2024, Adobe reported that organizations deploying its content supply chain solutions achieved a 30% increase in asset reuse efficiency, more than 40% reduction in hours spent creating and reviewing core assets, and a 70% reduction in time spent managing content and experiences. These gains highlight how core DAM capabilities directly improve operational productivity and content lifecycle control. In addition, vendors continue to expand around the traditional DAM core; for example, in December 2024, Canto launched a combined DAM and PIM platform, signaling sustained enterprise demand for centralized asset libraries as the base layer for broader content operations. As a result, traditional DAM continues to anchor market revenue and accelerate overall DAM adoption.

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By deployment type, cloud is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Cloud-based DAM platforms are gaining momentum because they provide faster implementation, lower upfront infrastructure burden, easier remote access, and better scalability for enterprises managing rising volumes of rich media across regions and business units. Their growth is also supported by stronger integration across the wider content and marketing stack. For instance, in June 2024, Bynder announced generative AI capabilities built on Amazon Bedrock, showing how cloud DAM platforms are evolving into more intelligent and extensible systems for enterprise content operations.

The impact on the market is significant. Cloud deployment allows organizations to centralize assets, connect DAM with collaboration and commerce environments, and accelerate content discovery and reuse without large on-premises upgrades. In 2024, Bynder added integrations for Google Workspace, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Brandwatch, Contentserv, and Marq, reinforcing the value of cloud DAM as a connected system of record across distributed workflows. In addition, Canto announced in February 2024 that it was expanding its APAC presence following 163% year-over-year customer growth, indicating rising enterprise demand for scalable, cloud-native DAM environments. As more organizations prioritize agile content operations, AI enablement, and multi-location access, cloud deployment is expected to accelerate overall DAM adoption and expand the market's long-term revenue base.

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North America is projected to lead the market.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Digital Asset Management Market during the forecast period. The region's leadership is supported by its dense base of large enterprises, mature digital advertising ecosystem, advanced cloud infrastructure, and early adoption of content operations platforms. The US is the primary growth engine, as brands across retail, media, technology, and financial services manage very large volumes of images, videos, product content, and campaign assets. For instance, the IAB reported that US internet advertising revenue reached USD 258.6 billion in 2024, up 14.9% year over year, underscoring the scale of content creation and omnichannel campaign execution that drives demand for DAM platforms. The region also benefits from a large and highly digital commerce market, which increases the need for centralized asset libraries to manage product imagery, videos, and branded content across websites, marketplaces, and social channels. The US Census Bureau reported that e-commerce accounted for 16.1% of total US retail sales in 2024, with total e-commerce sales reaching USD 1,192.6 billion. This directly supports DAM adoption by increasing the volume and velocity of digital merchandising assets that must be governed and reused efficiently.

Additionally, North American enterprises are advancing AI-enabled content operations, which further strengthens DAM demand. Adobe reported in May 2024 that organizations using its content supply chain solutions achieved a 30% increase in asset reuse efficiency and a 70% reduction in time spent managing content and experiences. In Canada, Statistics Canada reported in June 2025 that 12.2% of businesses used AI over the prior 12 months, up from 6.1% a year earlier. Together, these region-specific factors keep North America at the forefront of DAM spending and deployment.

Top Companies in Digital Asset Management Market:

The Top Companies in Digital Asset Management Market include Adobe (US), Aprimo (US), Bynder (Netherlands), Cloudinary (US), Hyland (US), OpenText (Canada), Sitecore (US), Acquia (US), Canto (US), CELUM (Austria), Papirfly (Norway), Censhare (Germany), Brandfolder (US), Esko (Belgium), Oracle (US), Veeva Systems (US), Pattern (US) and Chetu (US).

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