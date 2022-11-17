Digital Asset Recovery Made a Reality with The Bitcoin Association for BSV's Innovative Node Update (1.0.13)

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV's engineering team has announced an upgrade to the Bitcoin SV Node software. Version 1.0.13 node release is a mandatory upgrade enabling a host of improvements including MinerID support and upgrades that allows miners to respond to legal orders to facilitate Digital Asset Recovery. The key features of the 1.0.13 upgrade are:

Miner ID specification v1.0 support

Authenticated Connections handshake

Enhanced P2P hdrsen message

DARA (Digital Asset Recovery Alert) support

As part of the update, the node's default safe mode configuration settings have been increased from three blocks to six blocks to prevent errant safe mode activation. Other changes include various enhancements and fixes to functional tests, and improvements to logging for example – when a consolidation transaction is rejected, or messages are sent whenever the mapAskFor size limit is exceeded.

Bitcoin Association for BSV's Director of Engineering, Jad Wahab commented:

"This is a significant update that revamps MinerID and enhanced p2p messages. However most importantly the node software links to the Blacklist Manager update released a few weeks back. Version 1.0.13 brings the reality of Digital Asset Recovery to the forefront of Bitcoin SV and the blockchain industry. Digital Asset Recovery is a requirement for Bitcoin SV to be able to be adopted globally where property rights can be legally enforced across major jurisdictions."

The 'SV Node 1.0.13' release can be downloaded from the SV Node/v1.0.3 subdirectory.

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to becoming the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

