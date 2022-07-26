Digital Asset Research Announces July 2022 Crypto Exchange Vetting Results

Over 450 exchanges were evaluated to identify 22 Vetted Exchanges. BTC Markets was added to the Vetted Exchange list during this round of evaluation, while the following exchanges continue to maintain their status as Vetted Exchanges: Binance.US; bitbank; Bitfinex; bitFlyer; BITFRONT; Bitso; Bitstamp; Bittrex; CEX.IO; Coinbase Pro; Coincheck; CoinField; CrossTower, FTX.US, Gemini; itBit; Kraken; Liquid; LMAX Digital; Okcoin; and Zaif.

Thirteen exchanges are now considered Watchlist Exchanges for potential future inclusion on the Vetted Exchanges list: Binance; Bitrue; BKEX; CoinEx; CoinTiger; Dcoin; FTX; Gate.io; Huobi; KuCoin; LATOKEN; Phemex; and Poloniex. BitKub is no longer considered a Watchlist Exchange.

The Exchange Vetting process combines quantitative and traditional qualitative due diligence to identify exchanges reporting accurate volumes and eliminate exchanges that are not appropriate for determining an accurate market price.

"Strong risk management practices are even more critical in turbulent markets and our Exchange Vetting process helps firms identify safe venues as they invest in digital assets or build investment products," said Doug Schwenk, DAR's CEO.

The Exchange Vetting process follows an Asset Vetting process that was completed in June and evaluated over 1,000 digital assets to identify assets appropriate for various institutional use cases. During the Asset Vetting process, digital assets are evaluated to determine if they meet institutional investor standards for codebase construction and maintenance, community, security, liquidity, and regulatory compliance.

Results of the Exchange Vetting process are also used for DAR Sector Indexes; the FTSE Bitcoin Index, FTSE Ethereum Index, and FTSE Cardano Index; and in the FTSE DAR Reference Price , a robust hourly reference price for digital asset market performance.

DAR's data, pricing methodology, and asset taxonomy classifications are also used in the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi and Solana indexes.

DAR performs its Exchange Vetting processes quarterly. Results will next be announced in October 2022.

For further information, visit https://www.digitalassetresearch.com/.

About DAR:

Digital Asset Research (DAR) is a specialized provider of 'clean' digital asset data, insights, and research for institutional clients including asset managers, banks, custodians, family offices, fintech firms, fund administrators, hedge funds, and venture capital firms. Since 2017, DAR leads by rigorously vetting out noisy inputs for flagship clients such as Bloomberg, FTSE Russell, and Wilshire. Each day, DAR processes 175+ million trades to price over 4000+ assets and deliver a range of product solutions to navigate the cryptoverse.

With expertise in traditional finance and the digital asset space, DAR's success is driven by a commitment to deliver honest data emphasizing accuracy, quality, and transparency. To learn more about DAR, go to www.digitalassetresearch.com or follow on Twitter @DAR_crypto .

Follow DAR:

Twitter: @DAR_crypto

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-asset-research/

Medium: https://medium.com/digitalassetresearch

MEDIA CONTACT:

JConnelly

Kelsey Woodbridge

973-907-0504

[email protected]

DAR

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Asset Research