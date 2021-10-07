Digital Asset SMA Provider Arbor Digital Unveils Stylish New Website and Brand Tweet this

With information on the homepage including Arbor's core offering, team profiles, an overview of the investment strategies, and educational resources that round out the bottom of the page, one may not even need to dig deeper to Book a Demo and get started with Arbor Digital.

The navigation menu offers opportunities to learn about the Arbor Digital evolution and timeline as well as the team page where you'll meet the well-credentialed group of people who have brought Arbor Digital to where they are today. From there, you can learn about the Arbor Digital investment strategy, and the benefits it can provide to financial advisors who are eager to help their clients invest strategically in digital assets.

In the Education section, there are resources for people of all knowledge levels and professional interests in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital assets including a weekend roundup of all things crypto-related, authored by Marc Nichols.

Finally, an events section where there is currently an open registration for the Asset (r)Evolution Roundtable, an educational event on Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, and Blockchain. Another event invites advisors seeking CE credits to register for the DACFP vision conference taking place virtually on October 19, where Matt Kolesky, Director of Arbor Digital, will be a featured speaker.

"The launch of Arbor Digital's new website is a clear marker of things to come for this new kid on the "block" and it's exciting to see and be a part of," says Kolesky, "To be able to include clients at Arbor Capital in this emerging market and now have the opportunity to provide our service to other Advisors - It's a dream come true."

If this website is any indication, Arbor Digital has landed on the national crypto stage with a splash and is here to stay.

Visit https://arbordigital.io to learn more.



