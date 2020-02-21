Digital B2B Payments Global Market (2020 to 2024) - Featuring Alibaba Group, American Express, Bottomline Technologies and Coupa Software

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital B2B Payments Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital B2B payments market, with a detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides an analysis of the digital B2B payments market by value and by modes.

Additionally, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global digital B2B payments market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global digital B2B payments market has observed stable growth in the past few years and the market is further expected to rise at an affirmative rate during the forecasted period (2020-2024). The growth of the global digital B2B payments market would be bolstered by the growth drivers such as growing real-time payments, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, escalating smartphone penetration, emerging B2B e-commerce industry, swelling business process automation, rising urbanization, increasing cross border payments, etc.

The major players dominating the digital B2B payments market are Alibaba Group (Ant Financial), American Express, Bottomline Technologies Inc., and Coupa Software Inc. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Payments: An Overview

2.2 B2B Payment: An Overview

2.3 History of B2B Payments: An Overview

2.4 B2B Payments End-User: An Overview

2.5 Digital Payments: An Overview

2.6 Process of Invoice to Payment Automation

2.7 Streams of Digital B2B Payments: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global B2B Payments Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global B2B Payments Market by Value

3.1.2 Global B2B Payments Market by Segment (Digital and Other)

3.2 Global Digital B2B Payments Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Digital B2B Payments Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Digital B2B Payments Market by Modes (Automated Clearing House (ACH), Cards and Other)

3.3 Global Digital B2B Payments Market: Mode Analysis

3.3.1 Global Automated Clearing House (ACH) Market by Value

3.3.2 Global B2B Card Payment Market by Value

3.3.3 Global B2B Card Payment Market by Products

3.3.4 Global Virtual Cards B2B Payments Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Other Digital B2B Payments Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

4.1.2 Growing Real-Time Payments

4.1.3 Escalating Smartphone Penetration

4.1.4 Emerging B2B E-Commerce Industry

4.1.5 Swelling Business Process Automation

4.1.6 Rising Urbanization

4.1.7 Increasing Cross Border Payments

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Cyber Attack

4.2.2 Defects & Disruption

4.2.3 High Investment Process

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Surging Blockchain Technology

4.3.2 Rising Artificial Intelligence Technology

4.3.3 Budding Fintech Organizations



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Digital B2B Market Players: A Financial Comparison



6. Company Profiles

6.1 American Express

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Bottomline Technologies Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategy

6.3 Alibaba Group (Ant Financial)

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategy

6.4 Coupa Software Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategy



