Digital Banking Platform Oxygen Signs on as National Presenting Sponsor for All Small Business Expo Live Shows in 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Expo is proud to announce that Oxygen , an award-winning digital banking platform, has signed on to become the National Presenting Sponsor for all live shows for 2021. Small Business Expo is America's biggest networking and educational event for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Small Business Expo attendees visit our Exhibitors in the busy exhibitor hall. Small Business Expo hosts incredible workshops and keynote presentations about how to grow your Small Business.

According to Zachary Lezberg, Founder and CEO, "We are excited to have Oxygen join us this year as our National Presenting Sponsor because Oxygen's digital banking platform was made for entrepreneurs and small business owners. As we return to live shows for the remainder of 2021, it is a perfect fit to share news of Oxygen's innovative financial technology with the movers and shakers transforming small businesses today."

"Oxygen are hyper focused on helping innovators start, run and grow their small businesses and are excited at the opportunity to introduce our banking platform built for those creating the 21st century economy," said Hussein Ahmed, CEO of Oxygen, adding, "we are excited to partner with Small Business Expo and look forward to meeting these small businesses in person."

Oxygen's National Presenting Sponsorship of Small Business Expo will include the following 2021 Live Show dates:

Chicago – August 25

– San Diego – September 2

San Francisco – September 9

– Los Angeles – September 14

– Phoenix – September 21

– Philadelphia – October 6

– Brooklyn – October 13

– New York City – October 22

– Boston – October 27

– Dallas – November 3

– Austin – November 11

– Houston – November 16

– Atlanta – December 2

– Orlando – December 9

– Miami – December 16

In addition to networking, participants are invited to attend workshops which cover a wealth of business-critical strategies including sales and marketing, finance, SEO, social media, business planning and growth and much more.

To register for a Small Business Expo event — which is free to attend — visit TheSmallBusinessExpo.com . Small Business Expo will be following city, state, and CDC safety guidelines. A list of safety protocols may be found on SBE's website.

About Small Business Expo

Founded in 2008, SBE is America's biggest business networking event which targets companies with under 500 employees. SBE helps small businesses take their businesses and ideas to the next level, offering quality free content and providing a thriving venue for some of the most exciting business theories and innovations. For additional information, visit TheSmallBusinessExpo.com .

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a modern financial platform designed for the 21st century economy - providing digital natives, creators and entrepreneurs pushing everyday boundaries a banking partner that understands how they live and work by offering a seamless user experience for both personal and business accounts that makes them feel in their element. Available on iOS and Android, Oxygen users enjoy early direct deposit, simple transfers, cashback rewards, robust savings options in addition to everyday retail and travel benefits. Businesses can easily control their finances with integrated solutions that are elegant, simple and secure. Reject ordinary. Banking for the Extraordinary.

Based in San Francisco, Oxygen is backed by Runa Capital, Y Combinator and other leading fintech investors. For more information, visit www.oxygen.us and follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Banking services provided by The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC.

MEDIA CONTACT FOR SMALL BUSINESS EXPO:

Jane Coloccia

JC Communications

917-930-0062

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT FOR OXYGEN:

Alisha Alvarez

[email protected]

SOURCE Small Business Expo