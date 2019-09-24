Digital Bazaar and GS1 US® Collaborate on a New Proof of Concept Exploring the Intersection of Organizational Identity and Blockchain Technology

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Bazaar ( https://digitalbazaar.com/ ) and GS1 US ( https://www.gs1us.org/ ) are collaborating on a new proof of concept that explores standards-based, cryptographically secure digital identity across the digital retail and commerce supply chain. The purpose is to leverage GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards in the world, as an existing infrastructure for data consistency and unique identification to verify the security of contents shipped internationally and track products more efficiently as they move across borders.

GS1 US, a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency, joins a prestigious group of more than 20 technology companies poised to improve data sharing and collaboration through blockchain-based secure identity proofing.

"GS1 US recognizes the unique opportunity to participate in the potential transformation of inefficient and inaccurate paper-based identity proofing that exists today," said Melanie Nuce, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development for GS1 US. "This is all made possible by distributed ledger technology, where the right data can be made more accessible at the right time, for the right purpose, for the right entities. We support the important work Digital Bazaar is doing to address identity security gaps using distributed ledger technology; and more broadly, we welcome the chance to enable supply chain partners to have more confidence in the digital reputation of their products."

The proof of concept is currently exploring cryptographically secure, digitally signed credentials for organizational identity proofing and vetting. This technology will potentially be critical to reconciling an organization, and its products' physical and digital presence under one identity, creating more confidence in a product's authenticity for supply chain partners and consumers.

"Digital Bazaar benefits from this collaboration by further leveraging a global interoperable system of identification and transaction standards," said Manu Sporny, CEO of Digital Bazaar. "With the advent of new technology standards like Decentralized Identifiers and Verifiable Credentials, organizations can now control their own digital identities, rather than relegating control to their vendors. This increases security, accuracy, and trust for all participants in the global supply chain."

The need for an additional proof of concept was identified in a previous Blockchain Proof of Concept operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and in which Digital Bazaar played a key role in providing standards-based technology solutions.

About Digital Bazaar

Leaders in the creation of open payments, identity, and credential blockchain solutions, Digital Bazaar builds technology and global standards that increase data confidence, security, and privacy for consumers, businesses, and governments. With multiple DHS funding awards and industry accolades, like the 2019 Cybersecurity Showcase in Washington, Digital Bazaar's groundbreaking solutions have been implemented by business leaders and federal governments. Learn more at: www.DigitalBazaar.com .

