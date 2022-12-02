NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Wearable Application, Mobile Application, Portables), By End-user (Healthcare Companie, Healthcare Services, Others) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2027







Summary

The digital biomarkers market size was valued at US$2.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7% during 2022-2027. The digital biomakers in healthcare market report provides an executive-level overview of the digital biomakers market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global digital biomarkers market, and key product and platform stack in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The market is driven by the aging population, increasing investment and funding to develop digital biomarkers, and an increase in M&A and partnership to boost the adoption of biomarkers.



Scope

- Overview of digital biomarkers including industry trends, funding & deals, regulatory details, and product & company profile

- digital biomarkers market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the product type, type, therapeutic area, end-user, and geographic segments.

- Digital biomarkers market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the key end-user segments.

- Digital biomarkers in healthcare market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the type segment.

- Digital biomarkers in healthcare market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the product type segment. Digital biomarkers in healthcare market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the end-user segment.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in digital biomarkers market.



