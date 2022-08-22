Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market to record USD 1.54 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing incidence of hypertension

The global digital blood pressure monitors market is currently concentrated and the market structure is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. The market comprises several large, small, and regional players. The competition among vendors in the market is largely based on the design and manufacturing cost of products. Local vendors offer products at low costs compared with the global players, thus creating a wide array of products for customers to choose from.

The increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with the geriatric population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, intense competition among vendors and counterfeit products might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. A&D Co. Ltd., Care Touch, ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Geratherm Medical AG, Hillrom, Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., and Smiths Medical Inc. are identified as major market participants. Request Sample Report PDF Here

The global digital blood pressure monitors market is segmented as below:

Type

Stand-alone



Integrated

The stand-alone segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. In addition, the expansion of the geriatric population is expected to further drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The market will observe maximum growth in North America during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of high blood pressure and the rise in risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, smoking, and unhealthy lifestyle habits are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Download Sample Report Here

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital blood pressure monitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital blood pressure monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital blood pressure monitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital blood pressure monitors market vendors

Related Reports:

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.89% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.54 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A&D Co. Ltd., Care Touch, ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Geratherm Medical AG, Hillrom, Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., and Smiths Medical Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Stand-alone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Stand-alone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Stand-alone - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Integrated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Integrated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Integrated - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 41: A and D Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 42: A and D Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 43: A and D Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 44: A and D Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 45: Care Touch - Overview



Exhibit 46: Care Touch - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Care Touch - Key offerings

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-digital-blood-pressure-monitorsmarket

SOURCE Technavio