Digital Book World Announces Finalists of the 2019 DBW Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Book World (DBW) – the gathering of the wide world of publishing – announced the finalists of the 2019 DBW Awards. Digital Book World will take place Sept. 10-12 in Nashville, Tenn. (with pre-conference workshops on Sept. 9) at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel.

"Congratulations to all of the 2019 DBW Awards finalists," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Digital Book World and CEO of Score Publishing and the VoiceFirst Events series of conferences. "We're thrilled to recognize best-in-class achievement in the industry, and we look forward to revealing the winners at Digital Book World in Nashville."

Winners of the DBW Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., during an awards reception at Digital Book World 2019, and via DigitalBookWorld.com .

DBW Awards Finalists include:

Publisher of the Year

Mango Publishing

Sourcebooks

University of California Press

Press Amazon Publishing

Stripe Press

Workman Publishing

Oxford University Press

Press Simon & Schuster

Elsevier

X Artists' Books

Publishing Executive of the Year

James Daunt , CEO, Waterstones

, CEO, Waterstones Dominique Raccah , CEO, Sourcebooks

, CEO, Sourcebooks Markus Dohle , CEO, Penguin Random House

, CEO, Penguin Random House Krishan Trotman , Executive Editor, Hachette

, Executive Editor, Hachette Jeff James , VP and Publisher, HarperCollins Leadership

, VP and Publisher, HarperCollins Leadership Margot Atwell , Head of Publishing, Kickstarter

The DBW Medal for Leadership in Diversity

Ellen Oh , WeNeedDiverseBooks

, WeNeedDiverseBooks Crystal Swain-Bates , Author

, Author Natalie Carter / Melissa Cummings-Quarry , Black Girls Book Club ( London )

/ , Black Girls Book Club ( ) Jenn Baker , Minorities in Publishing

, Minorities in Publishing Haki Madhubuti, Third World Press

Best Publishing Technology

Bookchain (Scenarex)

Penny Magic

The Reading Realm

My Virtual Literary Festival

Blurt

Skill Flow Builder (Amazon)

Best Use of Emerging Technology

The Ghostkeeper's Journal and Field Guide ( Japhet Asher )

( ) The Chef ( James Patterson )

( ) Space Race ( Ben Hubbard )

( ) Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Disney Read-Along Books (Google / Disney)

Adventuron

Shift to All Digital-First Textbooks (Pearson)

Audible Customer Support Line Through Alexa (Amazon)

Best Use of Podcasting in Publishing

Remember Reading (HarperCollins)

Print Run ( Laura Zats / Erik Hane )

/ ) Black Girl Book Club ( Jordan Bailey / Lauren Mayfield )

/ ) Minorities in Publishing ( Jenn Baker )

) The Creative Penn Podcast ( Joanna Penn )

Publishing Commentator of the Year

Joanna Penn

Jane Friedman

Sam Missingham

Orna Ross

Molly Flatt

Best Book (Fiction)

An Orchestra of Minorities ( Chigozie Obioma )

( ) Meet Me in Monaco ( Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb )

( and ) Beneath the Lighthouse ( Julieanne Lynch )

( ) On the Come Up ( Angie Thomas )

( ) Women Talking ( Miriam Toews )

( ) On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous (Ocean Vuong)

(Ocean Vuong) Sugar Run ( Mesha Maren )

( ) We Came Here to Forget ( Andrea Dunlop )

Best Book (Non-Fiction)

The Mueller Report (The Internet Archive / Digital Public Library of America)

(The Internet Archive / Digital Public Library of America) Choosing Happiness (Rudrani Devi)

(Rudrani Devi) The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home ( Heath Hardage Lee )

( ) Unfreedom of the Press ( Mark Levin )

( ) The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition: A Chronicle, 1769-2018 (The Paul Mellon Centre)

(The Paul Mellon Centre) Parkland : Birth of a Movement ( Dave Cullen )

( ) Woonyoomboo The Night Heron (SharingStories Foundation)

(SharingStories Foundation) The Uninhabitable Earth - Life After Warming ( David Wallace-Wells )

( ) Political Correctness ( Michael Eric Dyson et al)

Best Book (Children's)

We Are Not Friends ( Anna Kang )

( ) Illegal ( Eoin Colfer , Andrew Donkin )

( , ) Born Just Right ( Jordan Reeves )

( ) How About a Purple Balloon ( Susan Hammond )

( ) Liberty Lane : A Conservative Children's Book Series ( Josh Bansal / Amalia Halikias )

( / ) How to Read a Book ( Kwame Alexander )

Best Book (Business)

The Customer Centricity Playbook ( Peter Fader and Sarah Toms )

( and ) The Making of a Manager ( Julie Zhuo )

( ) Case Master: Thoughtful Cases for Competitive Future Consultants ( Valentin Nugmanov )

( ) Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World ( Cal Newport )

( ) 5 Years of Must Reads from HBR: 2019 Edition ( Michael E. Porter et al)

Best Book (Poetry)

1919 ( Eve L. Ewing )

( ) Where Light Meets Darkness: A Pilgrim's Sacred Muse ( Jonathan Heppner )

( ) Civilian ( Deonte Osayande )

( ) The Twenty-Ninth Year ( Hala Alyan )

Best Book (Suspense/Horror)

Her One Mistake ( Heidi Perks )

( ) Xenon Phobia ( Sterling Emmal )

( ) Five Midnights ( Ann Davila Cardinal )

) Wanderer ( Chuck Wendig )

Best Book (Religious / Inspirational)

Devotedly: The Personal Letters and Love Story of Jim and Elisabeth Elliot ( Valerie Shepard )

( ) Ayesha at Last ( Uzma Jalaluddin )

( ) Miracle Lady ( Amy Collier Artman )

Best Book (Published by a University Press)

Antidemocracy in America ( Columbia University Press)

( Press) Bubbles and Crashes ( Stanford University Press)

( Press) A World Beyond Physics ( Oxford University Press)

( Press) Hope and History ( Cornell University Press)

( Press) Blind Injustice ( University of California Press)

