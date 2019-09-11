Digital Book World Reveals Winners of the 2019 DBW Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Book World (DBW) – the gathering of the wide world of publishing – named the winners of the 2019 DBW Awards during a special ceremony and reception on the evening of Sept 10 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel.

"We are honored to recognize best-in-class achievement with the 2019 DBW Awards," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Digital Book World and CEO of Score Publishing and the VoiceFirst Events series of conferences. "Congratulations to all of this year's winners."

Winners of the 2019 DBW Awards include:

Publisher of the Year

Simon & Schuster

Publishing Executive of the Year

James Daunt , Barnes & Noble, Inc. and Waterstones

The DBW Medal for Leadership in Diversity

Crystal Swain-Bates , Author

The DAISY Consortium Award for Accessibility in Publishing

VitalSource

DBW Outstanding Achievement Award

Margot Atwell , Kickstarter

DBW Outstanding Achievement Award

Mary Ghikas , American Library Association

DBW Outstanding Achievement Award

DAISY Consortium

Best Publishing Technology

Bookchain (Scenarex)

Skill Flow Builder (Amazon)

Best Use of Emerging Technology

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Best Use of Podcasting in Publishing

Print Run ( Laura Zats / Erik Hane )

Publishing Commentator of the Year

Jane Friedman , The Hot Sheet and JaneFriedman.com

Best Book (Fiction)

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous (Ocean Vuong)

Best Book (Non-Fiction)

The Mueller Report (The Internet Archive / Digital Public Library of America)

Best Book (Children's)

Born Just Right ( Jordan Reeves )

Best Book (Business)

The Customer Centricity Playbook ( Peter Fader and Sarah Toms )

Best Book (Poetry)

1919 ( Eve L. Ewing )

Best Book (Suspense/Horror)

Five Midnights ( Ann Davila Cardinal )

Best Book (Religious / Inspirational)

Miracle Lady ( Amy Collier Artman )

Best Book (Published by a University Press)

Blind Injustice ( University of California Press)

