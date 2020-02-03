Digital Brand Expressions and MMS Education Announce Strategic Partnership

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brand Expressions, LLC (DBE) and MMS Education (MMS) announced they will work together to deliver enhanced search engine marketing and related digital marketing services to clients.

"For over 40 years, we have helped our clients successfully reach, engage and grow their brands with educators. This new partnership with DBE allows us to meet our clients' goals in an increasingly complex digital marketplace," said Suzanne Caimi Lynn, President of MMS. "Digital marketing has become increasingly sophisticated and true expertise is required for success. As an example of their prowess, in just one year of working with DBE, we have seen a 60% increase in organic search traffic."

The new collaboration combines DBE's forward-thinking practices for analytics-based search engine and social media marketing with MMS's deep understanding of the education market to help clients increase paid and organic results (leads, sales, awareness, etc.) and maximize their content and influencer programs' returns.

"Our focus is to help businesses create awe-inspiring digital experiences. By partnering with MMS, the education market experts, we ensure all campaigns apply the latest techniques to deliver desired results," said Veronica "Niki" Fielding, President and CEO of DBE.

About MMS Education

For 40 years, MMS Education has collaborated with clients to build and deliver customized marketing, sales, and communications programs on time and on budget. Certified as a Women-Owned Business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the firm works with for-profit companies and not-for-profit organizations, foundations, and government agencies to help them make a positive impact in the lives of students, teachers, parents, and administrators.

From strategic planning and marketing to full project or program implementation, MMS Education partners with clients to reach, engage and measure impact in the education marketplace. Recent and current clients include the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, GENYOUth, ETS, Crayola, Dairy Management, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Evan-Moor, Presidential Youth Fitness Program, BrainPOP/PlayMada Games, K12, the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and others. Learn more at mmseducation.com.

About Digital Brand Expressions

DBE is an Omotenashi-driven, digital marketing agency helping organizations maximize their investments in search engine and social media marketing through project-based, objective auditing, consulting, and advisory services. For select and highly aligned clients, DBE provides integrated SEO, paid search, display, remarketing, paid social, social media marketing, KPIs-to-stated goals reporting, and ideation/innovation through analytics on an annual retainer basis.

The agency's reputation for client-focused recommendations and transparency has made it a sought-after solution for those knowledgeable about the complexities of search and social channels, earning DBE its "experts' experts" nickname.

DBE's clients include well-known brands in the consumer, B2B, manufacturing, media/publishing, financial services, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as several national not-for-profits. The agency is headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with an office on Madison Avenue in New York City.

